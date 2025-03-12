"Under no circumstances": Lavrov opposes the possible introduction of a foreign contingent into Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Sergei Lavrov stated that Russia will not agree to the introduction of a foreign contingent into Ukraine, as it considers the participation of countries that call the Russian Federation an opponent unacceptable. Such a decision requires the consent of the parties.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is not going to agree to the introduction of a foreign contingent into Ukraine. According to him, such a decision allegedly "requires the consent of the parties", and Russia considers the participation of military contingents of countries that call Russia an opponent unacceptable.
He noted this in an interview with American bloggers Mario Naufal, Larry Johnson and Andrew Napolitano, reports UNN.
Details
When asked under what conditions the Russian Federation could accept the presence of a foreign contingent on the territory of Ukraine, Lavrov answered with a clear refusal.
Under no circumstances. No one talks to us like they talk about Ukraine without Ukraine. At the same time, everything about Russia is without Russia. By the way, Trump, when asked about peacekeepers, said that it was too early to talk about it, but usually the consent of the parties is required. Why should we give our consent to peacekeeping forces or a peacekeeping group? They want forces consisting of troops from countries that have declared us enemies. Will these troops come as peacekeepers?
Remind
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Ukraine's readiness to accept the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The US is resuming intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine.
Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia continues, including the supply of manpower to mixed units. According to intelligence, between 1,000 and 3,000 North Korean soldiers were transferred to the Kursk region from January to February.
