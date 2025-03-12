China, Russia and Iran to hold nuclear talks in Beijing
Kyiv • UNN
On March 14, a meeting will be held in Beijing between China, Russia and Iran to discuss the Iranian nuclear issue. The meeting will be attended by deputy foreign ministers of the three countries.
China, Russia, and Iran will hold talks on nuclear issues in Beijing on March 14, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on March 12, UNN writes.
China will host a meeting between China, Russia, and Iran on the Iranian nuclear issue in Beijing on March 14. The three parties will exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest
The meeting will be chaired by Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi will attend the meeting in Beijing.
"Iran has confirmed nuclear talks on Friday with Russia and China," AFP notes.
Iran refuses to negotiate with the US regarding its nuclear program as long as "threats are being made"07.03.25, 19:01 • 20406 views