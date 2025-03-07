Iran refuses to negotiate with the US regarding its nuclear program as long as "threats are being made"
The head of Iran's Foreign Ministry stated the refusal of direct negotiations with the US regarding the nuclear program due to a policy of pressure. Furthermore, Araqchi warned that a military attack on Iran would lead to a regional fire.
The country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denies the possibility of negotiations with the USA under "conditions of maximum pressure" in the corridors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Jeddah.
Iran will not resume "any direct negotiations with the USA" regarding its nuclear program, "as long as they continue the policy of maximum pressure and threats." The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated this in the corridors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Jeddah (a city in western Saudi Arabia).
The official stressed that an Israeli attack on Iran could lead to a wider conflict in the Middle East.
Araghchi's statement follows new remarks from Israel:
Iran's nuclear program cannot be destroyed by military operations (...) it is a technology that we have developed, and this technology is in our minds, and it cannot be bombed.
He added in an interview with AFP:
I think that if an attack on Iran occurs, it will lead to a general fire in the region. It will not be us who will decide.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russian energy resources for the sake of a ceasefire in Ukraine. The administration also plans to close Iran's oil sector with new sanctions.
