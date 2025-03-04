Putin agreed to help Trump in nuclear negotiations with Iran - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Trump reached out to Putin with a request for help in communicating with Iran regarding its nuclear program. Russia confirmed its readiness to facilitate negotiations between the US and Iran.
Russia has agreed to assist the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump in communicating with Iran on issues including the Islamic Republic's nuclear program and its support for regional anti-American intermediaries, Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.
Details
"Trump conveyed this interest directly to President Vladimir Putin during a phone call in February, and senior officials from his administration discussed the matter with their Russian counterparts during talks in Saudi Arabia a few days later," sources familiar with the matter in Moscow said.
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Russia nor Iran publicly confirmed or denied this request.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to a Bloomberg inquiry, stated that "Russia believes that the United States and Iran should resolve all issues through negotiations" and that Moscow "is ready to do everything in its power to facilitate this."
The spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, when asked whether Russia had offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington, said it is "natural" for countries to offer their assistance.
"Given the importance of these issues, it is quite possible that many parties will demonstrate goodwill and readiness to help with various problems," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei during a tele-press conference on Monday in Tehran. "From this perspective, it is natural for countries to present an offer of assistance if necessary."
