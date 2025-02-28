US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 23090 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 42765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 83894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 50005 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110888 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112092 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116602 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149279 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115122 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 92172 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 48964 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105925 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 60207 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 44092 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 83993 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110900 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140194 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 18276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 44092 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132800 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134688 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163140 views
US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14806 views

In Istanbul, the US and Russian delegations held 6.5-hour-long talks on the activities of their diplomatic missions. The parties identified specific steps to stabilize the work of the embassies and agreed to meet again.

The United States and Russia agreed to meet again after talks in Istanbul on February 27, where they discussed the activities of the diplomatic missions of both countries, the US State Department reported, UNN writes.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Coulter and Ambassador Darchiev agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near future, with a date, location and representation to be determined

- the State Department said.

Details

According to the State Department, following an agreement between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to begin negotiations on issues related to the activities of our diplomatic missions, delegations from both countries met on February 27 in Istanbul, Turkey. The American delegation was led by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, and the Russian delegation was headed by Ambassador Alexander Darchiev, Director of the North Atlantic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The United States, as stated, "expressed concerns about access to banking and contracting services, as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow." "During the constructive discussions, both sides identified specific initial steps to stabilize bilateral missions in these areas," the statement said.

6.5 hours of talks between the US and Russia ended in Istanbul

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
istanbulIstanbul
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States

