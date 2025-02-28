US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

The United States and Russia agreed to meet again after talks in Istanbul on February 27, where they discussed the activities of the diplomatic missions of both countries, the US State Department reported, UNN writes.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Coulter and Ambassador Darchiev agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near future, with a date, location and representation to be determined - the State Department said.

Details

According to the State Department, following an agreement between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to begin negotiations on issues related to the activities of our diplomatic missions, delegations from both countries met on February 27 in Istanbul, Turkey. The American delegation was led by Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe, and the Russian delegation was headed by Ambassador Alexander Darchiev, Director of the North Atlantic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The United States, as stated, "expressed concerns about access to banking and contracting services, as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow." "During the constructive discussions, both sides identified specific initial steps to stabilize bilateral missions in these areas," the statement said.

