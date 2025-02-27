6.5 hours of talks between the US and Russia ended in Istanbul

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States in Istanbul ended after 6.5 hours of meeting, according to Russian media, UNN reports.

"The negotiations between the Russian and US delegations in Istanbul on the problems of the embassies have ended. The meeting lasted 6.5 hours. The talks ended without any comments for the press," Russian media wrote.

It is noted that at about 15:20, the car with the Russian delegation left the territory of the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul, where the negotiations were held.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that information on the results of the talks "will be provided one way or another.

"We expect that today's meeting will be the first in a series of similar expert consultations that will bring us and the American side closer to overcoming the differences that have arisen, strengthening confidence-building measures, etc.," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

On the morning of February 27, talks between representatives of the United States and Russia started at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul. The meeting is dedicated to discussing the problems of the work of the embassies of the two countries.