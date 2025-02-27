6.5 hours of talks between the US and Russia ended in Istanbul

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

6.5 hours of talks between the US and Russia ended in Istanbul

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21149 views

The 6.5-hour-long talks between the Russian and US delegations on the work of embassies have ended in Istanbul. The meeting was held at the residence of the US Consul General without comment to the press.

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States in Istanbul ended after 6.5 hours of meeting, according to Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

"The negotiations between the Russian and US delegations in Istanbul on the problems of the embassies have ended. The meeting lasted 6.5 hours. The talks ended without any comments for the press," Russian media wrote.

It is noted that at about 15:20, the car with the Russian delegation left the territory of the residence of the US Consul General in Istanbul, where the negotiations were held.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that information on the results of the talks "will be provided one way or another.

"We expect that today's meeting will be the first in a series of similar expert consultations that will bring us and the American side closer to overcoming the differences that have arisen, strengthening confidence-building measures, etc.," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

Recall

On the morning of February 27, talks between representatives of the United States and Russia started at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul. The meeting is dedicated to discussing the problems of the work of the embassies of the two countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
istanbulIstanbul
united-statesUnited States

