A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

In the Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers detained a man on suspicion of raping a fellow villager. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the regional GU of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Oleksandriv settlement territorial community of the Voznesensky district. A local resident contacted the 102 special line with a statement that her mother had been raped by an unknown person at night.

Law enforcement officers found that the day before, a 43-year-old woman, together with the defendant and their mutual acquaintance, was resting in the company. After the acquaintance left, the attacker remained alone with the woman and, using physical force, raped her. - the report says.

It is indicated that investigators detained a 42-year-old defendant, who had previously been prosecuted for committing property crimes. Police officers seized material evidence from the scene.

"Investigators informed the detainee about the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Rape". The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment", - the law enforcement officers noted.

