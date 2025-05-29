$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 15426 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 46222 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 68569 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 116209 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 83469 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87652 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163529 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71334 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173763 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221951 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In the Mykolaiv region, a 42-year-old man was detained on suspicion of raping a 43-year-old fellow villager. The incident occurred after a joint vacation, the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

In the Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers detained a man on suspicion of raping a fellow villager. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the regional GU of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Oleksandriv settlement territorial community of the Voznesensky district. A local resident contacted the 102 special line with a statement that her mother had been raped by an unknown person at night.

Law enforcement officers found that the day before, a 43-year-old woman, together with the defendant and their mutual acquaintance, was resting in the company. After the acquaintance left, the attacker remained alone with the woman and, using physical force, raped her.

- the report says.

It is indicated that investigators detained a 42-year-old defendant, who had previously been prosecuted for committing property crimes. Police officers seized material evidence from the scene.

"Investigators informed the detainee about the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Rape". The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment", - the law enforcement officers noted.

Let us remind you

On May 17, a 7-year-old girl was found dead in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Her body was found near the Azovkabel plant in the forest belt area. According to local public pages, the girl could have been raped before her death, and then her head was broken.

Two Russian occupiers sentenced for raping a pregnant woman in Kyiv region and abusing civilians29.04.25, 17:47 • 9161 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
