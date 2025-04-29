Two Russian occupiers sentenced for raping a pregnant woman in Kyiv region and abusing civilians

Two tank crew members of the Russian Armed Forces were found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, who in the spring of 2022 in the Kyiv region committed acts of sexual violence against a pregnant woman, as well as beat and abused a local resident.

Two Russian occupiers have been convicted of cruel treatment of civilians and rape of a pregnant woman in the Kyiv region. According to the investigation, servicemen of the 6th Tank Regiment of the 90th Tank Division of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in March 2022, during the occupation of one of the villages in the Kyiv region, committed war crimes.

The investigation proved that the convicted Russian occupiers, together with another serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, committed violent acts of a sexual nature against a pregnant woman. At the same time, they beat and strangled her. As a result of the rape, the victim lost her child.

The convicts, together with other soldiers, also illegally deprived a local resident of his liberty.

During the capture of the man as a hostage, they fired shots in his direction, and then, at gunpoint, beat him and tied his hands. Later, they forced him to do physical labor. To prevent escape, they tied him to a heating battery in the house every night or kept him in the cellar. - informs the prosecutor's office.

The victim managed to escape after four days - this happened during the shelling of enemy positions.

In addition, three civilians suffered physical and psychological violence at the hands of the convicts. They were intimidated and robbed under the threat of using firearms.

