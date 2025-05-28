$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 13187 views

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

US President Donald Trump has rejected suggestions that he chickened out by imposing high tariffs and then dropping them. He said it was part of a negotiating tactic.

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

US President Donald Trump rejected the idea that he "chickened out" by setting devastatingly high tariffs and then reversing them, UNN reports, citing AP.

"That's called negotiations, you set a figure," Trump said, adding that the reporter's question was "disgusting."

The question was a reference to what is known as "TACO trading," a term coined by Robert Armstrong of the Financial Times, which stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out." The idea is that Trump scares the markets with his tariff hikes and then retreats, forcing the markets to recover.

Trump defended his approach to raising tariff rates to 145% on Chinese goods, only to then lower them to 30% for 90 days of negotiations. He said this approach has led to $14 trillion in new investment in the US, a figure that appears to be artificially inflated and has not been fully confirmed in any economic statistics.

"Never say what you said," Trump said, referring to the question of whether he chickened out.

Trump announced a plan to conclude a significant trade agreement between Britain and the United States to reduce tariffs08.05.2025, 13:39 • 7072 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Financial Times
Donald Trump
China
