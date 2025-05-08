Trump announced a plan to conclude a significant trade agreement between Britain and the United States to reduce tariffs

The United States announced preparations for signing a trade agreement with Great Britain. US President Donald Trump announced a "very big and exciting day".

It is reported by UNN with reference to the page of US President Donald Trump in the Truth network.

Details

An agreement between the US and Great Britain to reduce tariffs may be announced in the near future.

President Trump emphasized on his official page about "a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom." The corresponding press conference in the Oval Office is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (5:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

The agreement with the United Kingdom is complete and comprehensive, which will cement relations between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Given our long history and shared commitment, we are honored to have the United Kingdom as the FIRST country we announce. There are many other agreements ahead that are in serious stages of negotiation! - said Trump.

Let us remind you

