Trump announced a plan to conclude a significant trade agreement between Britain and the United States to reduce tariffs

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM • 18549 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 35153 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 35443 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42327 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56996 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89096 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 56326 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 62628 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50977 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53827 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
39%
749 mm
Popular news

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 42139 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 40787 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 44152 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 20146 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 44720 views
Publications

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 45534 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 89096 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 130002 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 131284 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 122991 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 9406 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 13386 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 44055 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 75336 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 124690 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Trump announced a plan to conclude a significant trade agreement between Britain and the United States to reduce tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

Donald Trump announced preparations for the signing of a comprehensive trade agreement between the United States and Great Britain. The agreement should cement relations between the countries for many years to come.

Trump announced a plan to conclude a significant trade agreement between Britain and the United States to reduce tariffs

The United States announced preparations for signing a trade agreement with Great Britain. US President Donald Trump announced a "very big and exciting day".

It is reported by UNN with reference to the page of US President Donald Trump in the Truth network.

Details

An agreement between the US and Great Britain to reduce tariffs may be announced in the near future.

President Trump emphasized on his official page about "a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom." The corresponding press conference in the Oval Office is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (5:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

The agreement with the United Kingdom is complete and comprehensive, which will cement relations between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come. Given our long history and shared commitment, we are honored to have the United Kingdom as the FIRST country we announce. There are many other agreements ahead that are in serious stages of negotiation!

- said Trump.

Let us remind you

Bitcoin is striving to reach the $100,000 mark amid news about preparations for the conclusion of an important trade agreement, which was announced by US President Donald Trump.

China and the US to hold first trade talks since the start of the tariff standoff07.05.25, 08:19 • 4298 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Brent
$61.78
Bitcoin
$99,793.20
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$35.19
Золото
$3,337.35
Ethereum
$1,940.60