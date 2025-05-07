China and the United States to Hold First Trade Talks Since the Start of the Tariff Standoff

Chinese State Council Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Switzerland and France and hold high-level economic and trade talks between China and the United States and the 10th China-France high-level economic and financial dialogue. This was announced by a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 7, writes UNN.

Details

"At the invitation of the Swiss government, member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12 and hold talks with the Swiss leadership and relevant parties. During his visit to Switzerland, Vice Premier He Lifeng, as the Chinese counterpart at the China-U.S. economic and trade talks, will hold talks with his U.S. counterpart, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," the statement said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce added that "taking into account all global expectations, China's interests and the demands of American industry and consumers, China has decided to agree to interact with the United States."

From May 12 to 16, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, as indicated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, will visit France to co-chair the 10th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue with the French side.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that there is a very good chance of a deal with China.

The United States has asked China to negotiate Trump's 145% tariffs.

The US wants to start talks on tariffs with China - media