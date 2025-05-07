China and the United States to Hold First Trade Talks Since the Start of the Tariff Standoff

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack
03:30 AM • 10216 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 6, 02:29 PM • 50002 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 92369 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 64686 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 63902 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 69055 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 104991 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 53917 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 115122 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57822 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
1.7m/s
81%
748 mm
Popular news

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM • 16229 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 14158 views

In the port of St. Petersburg, an icebreaker seriously damaged another vessel during a "festival"

May 6, 11:01 PM • 8820 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 16035 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 11295 views
Publications

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 51007 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 70417 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 104995 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 115124 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 132951 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 30735 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 81910 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 80356 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 92546 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 40654 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

China and the United States to Hold First Trade Talks Since the Start of the Tariff Standoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

He Lifeng to Hold Economic Talks with Switzerland, the United States, and France. He will lead the 10th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue.

China and the United States to Hold First Trade Talks Since the Start of the Tariff Standoff

Chinese State Council Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Switzerland and France and hold high-level economic and trade talks between China and the United States and the 10th China-France high-level economic and financial dialogue. This was announced by a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry on May 7, writes UNN.

Details

"At the invitation of the Swiss government, member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12 and hold talks with the Swiss leadership and relevant parties. During his visit to Switzerland, Vice Premier He Lifeng, as the Chinese counterpart at the China-U.S. economic and trade talks, will hold talks with his U.S. counterpart, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," the statement said.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce added that "taking into account all global expectations, China's interests and the demands of American industry and consumers, China has decided to agree to interact with the United States."

From May 12 to 16, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, as indicated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, will visit France to co-chair the 10th China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue with the French side.

Addition

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that there is a very good chance of a deal with China.

The United States has asked China to negotiate Trump's 145% tariffs.

The US wants to start talks on tariffs with China - media01.05.25, 18:35 • 9861 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Switzerland
He Lifeng
Janet Yellen
France
China
United States
Brent
$62.72
Bitcoin
$96,575.90
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$34.74
Золото
$3,390.15
Ethereum
$1,828.49