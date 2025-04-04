Janet Yellen

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14057 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24858 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62649 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210434 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120741 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389188 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308807 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213406 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244048 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71186 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21210 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43139 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128942 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13057 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129045 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 210418 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253008 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308794 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1774 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12515 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43215 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71260 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56756 views
US Treasury warns $36 trillion debt ceiling is close: prepares special measures

Janet Yellen announced the launch of special measures to avoid breaching the US debt ceiling. The Ministry of Finance will suspend investments in pension funds and the health insurance fund for civil servants.

News of the World • January 18, 11:41 AM • 44439 views

US plans to tighten sanctions against tankers transporting Russian oil - Reuters

The Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on tankers transporting Russian oil at more than $60 per barrel. The measures will also affect those involved in oil trading above the price ceiling.

War • January 6, 08:30 AM • 32181 views

US has allocated another $3.4 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine

The United States has provided Ukraine with $3. 4 billion in direct budget support, subject to reforms. The aid came at a critical time when Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure were intensifying.

War • December 30, 01:58 PM • 27964 views

US national debt: Treasury Secretary demands action from the Congress

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress of the need for emergency measures starting January 14 due to the debt ceiling. Trump supported the abolition of the debt ceiling, although his supporters opposed it.

News of the World • December 28, 08:55 AM • 19648 views

The US may tighten sanctions against the “shadow fleet” and impose restrictions on Chinese banks

The US Treasury is considering additional sanctions against the russian “shadow fleet” and possible restrictions on Chinese banks. There are also discussions of lowering the price limit on russian oil below $60 per barrel.

War • December 15, 03:55 AM • 65456 views

Zelensky on 2 20 billion from the United States: important support that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capability

The United States is allocating Україні 20 billion to Ukraine under the ERA mechanism, which will come from frozen Russian assets. Zelensky called this an important step to strengthen the defense capability and bring the aggressor to justice.

Politics • December 11, 07:39 AM • 18056 views

The US says it will provide Ukraine with $20 billion using frozen assets of the Russian Federation

The US Treasury announces $20 billion for Ukraine as part of the $50 billion G7 ERA initiative. The funds will come through the World Bank from frozen Russian assets.

War • December 10, 06:31 PM • 35090 views

US prepares new sanctions against russia's military machine - mass media

The Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on intermediaries supplying Russia with critical materials for the military. The new restrictions will be announced next week.

War • October 22, 07:11 PM • 44985 views

US Senators arrive in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine and frozen Russian assets with Shmygal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine met with U. S. senators in Kyiv. They discussed support for Ukraine, the use of frozen Russian assets, strengthening air defense, and investments by American businesses.

Economy • August 12, 10:55 AM • 109280 views

US Treasury: Budget support for Ukraine depends on reforms

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that budgetary assistance to Ukraine depends on reforms to increase the resilience of the economy. The US has provided a new tranche of $3.9 billion to stabilize Ukraine's domestic front.

Economy • August 10, 01:18 AM • 103830 views

Yellen hopes to approve $50 billion loan to Ukraine by October

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects to approve the terms of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine by October. The funds are to be provided from frozen Russian assets, which are to remain blocked until the loan is repaid.

Economy • July 27, 12:31 AM • 47485 views

G20 countries agree to work on a “tax for billionaires”

The G20 countries agreed on the need to tax the super-rich. The proposal calls for a 2% tax on wealth over $1 billion, but faced a negative reaction from some countries.

Economy • July 26, 09:51 PM • 42873 views

This summer, Ukraine will receive the first 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets-Dombrovskis

The first tranche of 1. 5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets will be transferred to Ukraine before the start of the "summer holidays" with European officials.

Economy • June 21, 04:45 PM • 33558 views

The US considers it legal to use Russian assets to support Ukraine

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it is legal to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, responding to criticism of the G7's decision to provide Kyiv with $50 billion in collateral for these proceeds.

Politics • June 17, 07:39 AM • 38448 views

EU to consider G7 plan for use of profits from Russian assets after G7 summit

Finance ministers will consider using the profits from immobilized Russian assets in the West to provide a large-scale loan to Ukraine after the G7 summit in June.

Economy • June 6, 08:05 AM • 22933 views

The US is considering sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia

The United States is considering additional sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia due to growing risks, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Economy • May 25, 08:30 PM • 34276 views

The World Bank is ready to manage the G7 loan fund for Ukraine using Russian assets

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed his readiness to manage a G7 loan fund for Ukraine secured by frozen Russian assets for non-military purposes, using the World Bank's experience in managing similar donor funds.

Economy • May 25, 10:58 AM • 71883 views

US Treasury Secretary calls for “more ambitious” G7 plans for Russian assets

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G7 ministers to explore more ambitious options for using $325 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, in addition to the EU's plan to use the interest earned on those assets.

War • May 23, 02:02 PM • 19654 views

Canada expands sanctions against Russia for transporting weapons from North Korea

Canada is imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities for facilitating the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, in violation of UN resolutions.

War • May 21, 06:17 PM • 58778 views

The United States urges Europeans to close loopholes to circumvent sanctions against Russia

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European banks to step up efforts to combat Russian sanctions evasion, including through third parties and sensitive goods originating in the U.S. and Europe.

Economy • May 21, 09:15 AM • 87214 views

Bloomberg: G7 plans to lend $50 billion to Kyiv from Russian assets

The G7 plans to provide Kyiv with $50 billion in aid from frozen Russian assets, and the US is negotiating to sign an agreement at the G7 summit in June.

War • May 4, 01:17 AM • 97564 views

G7 says full confiscation of Russian assets no longer on the table, seeks alternatives - FT

Despite Ukraine's insistence, the G7 countries reportedly no longer have the idea of full confiscation of frozen Russian assets on the table, instead exploring alternative ways to obtain funds from these assets to support Ukraine.

Economy • May 3, 09:17 AM • 22078 views

China vows to take "necessary measures" after new US sanctions for supporting Russia

China promises to take "necessary measures" to protect its companies after new US sanctions aimed at undermining Russia's military capabilities targeted Chinese firms.

War • May 2, 01:04 PM • 19656 views

Access to Russian assets requires legal grounds and political will - Pyshnyi

Ukraine needs the legal basis and political will to access $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to finance its defense and recovery from the Russian invasion.

War • May 2, 09:31 AM • 22276 views

They will end by the end of May: Malyuska on discussions on the fate of Russian assets

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice said that there is about a month and a half left to reach an international consensus on the confiscation of Russian assets, as the G7 summit in mid-June is likely to formalize a decision on this issue.

War • April 27, 05:44 PM • 67571 views

Blinken in Beijing meets with Xi Jinping, expresses US concerns about China's support for Russia

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern about China's support for Russia's defense industry during talks with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing, highlighting tensions despite efforts to stabilize relations between the world's largest economies.

Economy • April 26, 10:06 AM • 24771 views

Oil prices continue to rise moderately amid optimistic forecasts of US economic growth - Reuters

Oil prices rose moderately amid optimism about stronger US economic growth and concerns about conflicts in the Middle East.

News of the World • April 26, 07:08 AM • 15724 views

Frozen Russian assets for Ukraine: US Treasury Secretary considers the EU's move constructive, but points to a number of options

U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that direct confiscation of Russian assets is one possibility, but that these assets could also serve as collateral for borrowing to help Ukraine, according to an interview with Reuters.

Economy • April 26, 06:50 AM • 15681 views

U.S. mulls sanctions on Chinese banks over their role in cooperation with Russia - WSJ

The United States is developing sanctions that could cut off some Chinese banks from the global financial system to force Beijing to limit exports of dual-use goods that help Russian military production.

War • April 23, 01:09 PM • 22153 views

The G7 countries do not plan to unfreeze the assets of the russian federation until Ukraine is compensated for its losses - a statement

The G7 countries do not plan to unfreeze russian assets and are working on how to use them to help Ukraine. A plan to compensate Kyiv with frozen russian funds will be presented at the summit in Italy in June.

Economy • April 18, 08:50 AM • 18521 views