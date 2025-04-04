Janet Yellen announced the launch of special measures to avoid breaching the US debt ceiling. The Ministry of Finance will suspend investments in pension funds and the health insurance fund for civil servants.
The Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on tankers transporting Russian oil at more than $60 per barrel. The measures will also affect those involved in oil trading above the price ceiling.
The United States has provided Ukraine with $3. 4 billion in direct budget support, subject to reforms. The aid came at a critical time when Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure were intensifying.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress of the need for emergency measures starting January 14 due to the debt ceiling. Trump supported the abolition of the debt ceiling, although his supporters opposed it.
The US Treasury is considering additional sanctions against the russian “shadow fleet” and possible restrictions on Chinese banks. There are also discussions of lowering the price limit on russian oil below $60 per barrel.
The United States is allocating Україні 20 billion to Ukraine under the ERA mechanism, which will come from frozen Russian assets. Zelensky called this an important step to strengthen the defense capability and bring the aggressor to justice.
The US Treasury announces $20 billion for Ukraine as part of the $50 billion G7 ERA initiative. The funds will come through the World Bank from frozen Russian assets.
The Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on intermediaries supplying Russia with critical materials for the military. The new restrictions will be announced next week.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine met with U. S. senators in Kyiv. They discussed support for Ukraine, the use of frozen Russian assets, strengthening air defense, and investments by American businesses.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that budgetary assistance to Ukraine depends on reforms to increase the resilience of the economy. The US has provided a new tranche of $3.9 billion to stabilize Ukraine's domestic front.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects to approve the terms of a $50 billion loan to Ukraine by October. The funds are to be provided from frozen Russian assets, which are to remain blocked until the loan is repaid.
The G20 countries agreed on the need to tax the super-rich. The proposal calls for a 2% tax on wealth over $1 billion, but faced a negative reaction from some countries.
The first tranche of 1. 5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets will be transferred to Ukraine before the start of the "summer holidays" with European officials.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says it is legal to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, responding to criticism of the G7's decision to provide Kyiv with $50 billion in collateral for these proceeds.
Finance ministers will consider using the profits from immobilized Russian assets in the West to provide a large-scale loan to Ukraine after the G7 summit in June.
The United States is considering additional sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia due to growing risks, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed his readiness to manage a G7 loan fund for Ukraine secured by frozen Russian assets for non-military purposes, using the World Bank's experience in managing similar donor funds.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G7 ministers to explore more ambitious options for using $325 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, in addition to the EU's plan to use the interest earned on those assets.
Canada is imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities for facilitating the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, in violation of UN resolutions.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European banks to step up efforts to combat Russian sanctions evasion, including through third parties and sensitive goods originating in the U.S. and Europe.
The G7 plans to provide Kyiv with $50 billion in aid from frozen Russian assets, and the US is negotiating to sign an agreement at the G7 summit in June.
Despite Ukraine's insistence, the G7 countries reportedly no longer have the idea of full confiscation of frozen Russian assets on the table, instead exploring alternative ways to obtain funds from these assets to support Ukraine.
China promises to take "necessary measures" to protect its companies after new US sanctions aimed at undermining Russia's military capabilities targeted Chinese firms.
Ukraine needs the legal basis and political will to access $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to finance its defense and recovery from the Russian invasion.
The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice said that there is about a month and a half left to reach an international consensus on the confiscation of Russian assets, as the G7 summit in mid-June is likely to formalize a decision on this issue.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed concern about China's support for Russia's defense industry during talks with senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing, highlighting tensions despite efforts to stabilize relations between the world's largest economies.
Oil prices rose moderately amid optimism about stronger US economic growth and concerns about conflicts in the Middle East.
U. S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that direct confiscation of Russian assets is one possibility, but that these assets could also serve as collateral for borrowing to help Ukraine, according to an interview with Reuters.
The United States is developing sanctions that could cut off some Chinese banks from the global financial system to force Beijing to limit exports of dual-use goods that help Russian military production.
The G7 countries do not plan to unfreeze russian assets and are working on how to use them to help Ukraine. A plan to compensate Kyiv with frozen russian funds will be presented at the summit in Italy in June.