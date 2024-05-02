China vows to take "necessary measures" after new US sanctions for supporting Russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89229 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109124 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151889 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155812 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251710 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174482 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165694 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37186 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71427 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39366 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32706 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65238 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212592 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225048 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89229 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71427 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113197 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114082 views
Actual
China vows to take "necessary measures" after new US sanctions for supporting Russia

China vows to take "necessary measures" after new US sanctions for supporting Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19625 views

China promises to take "necessary measures" to protect its companies after new US sanctions aimed at undermining Russia's military capabilities targeted Chinese firms.

Beijing on Thursday said it will take "necessary measures" after the United States announced new sanctions aimed at undermining Russia's military and industrial capabilities by punishing companies in China and other countries that help Moscow acquire weapons for the war in Ukraine, AFP which is quoted by the Western media reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The Chinese side urges the US to stop smearing and containing China and stop wantonly implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a message to AFP.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely uphold the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies," he added.

Beijing insisted again on Thursday it was "neither a creator nor a party" to the crisis in Ukraine, and said it had the right to develop "normal" trading relations with all countries, including Russia.

"China has always resolutely opposed the United States implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions against Chinese enterprises and exercising 'long-arm jurisdiction'," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Addendum

The United States, CNN reports, has imposed sanctions on more than a dozen companies in China and Hong Kong for their support of Russia's war in Ukraine as part of new sanctions on nearly 300 entities announced on Wednesday.

The move comes after repeated warnings by senior U.S. officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, to high-ranking Chinese officials that they must take tough action against China's supply of dual-use goods to Russia, which the U.S. says is being used to strengthen its military in the war against Ukraine.

The United States imposes new sanctions on Russia: Ural Automobile Plant and Pobeda Airlines are on the blacklist01.05.24, 22:05 • 99756 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
cnnCNN
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
beijingBeijing
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising