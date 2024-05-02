China vows to take "necessary measures" after new US sanctions for supporting Russia

Beijing on Thursday said it will take "necessary measures" after the United States announced new sanctions aimed at undermining Russia's military and industrial capabilities by punishing companies in China and other countries that help Moscow acquire weapons for the war in Ukraine, AFP which is quoted by the Western media reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The Chinese side urges the US to stop smearing and containing China and stop wantonly implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions," a foreign ministry spokesman said in a message to AFP.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely uphold the legal rights and interests of Chinese companies," he added.

Beijing insisted again on Thursday it was "neither a creator nor a party" to the crisis in Ukraine, and said it had the right to develop "normal" trading relations with all countries, including Russia.

"China has always resolutely opposed the United States implementing illegal and unilateral sanctions against Chinese enterprises and exercising 'long-arm jurisdiction'," the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Addendum

The United States, CNN reports, has imposed sanctions on more than a dozen companies in China and Hong Kong for their support of Russia's war in Ukraine as part of new sanctions on nearly 300 entities announced on Wednesday.

The move comes after repeated warnings by senior U.S. officials, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, to high-ranking Chinese officials that they must take tough action against China's supply of dual-use goods to Russia, which the U.S. says is being used to strengthen its military in the war against Ukraine.

