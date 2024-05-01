The United States imposes new sanctions on Russia: Ural Automobile Plant and Pobeda Airlines are on the blacklist

The United States has introduced new anti-Russian sanctions against individuals and organizations. This is reported on the US Treasury Department website, UNN reports.

The Treasury Department is taking steps to further degrade Russia's ability to sustain its war machine by continuing its multilateral campaign to limit the Kremlin's revenue and access to the materiel it needs to wage its illegal war against Ukraine. Today's actions target Russia's military-industrial base and chemical and biological weapons programs, as well as companies and individuals in third countries that help Russia acquire key resources for weapons or defense production. - the agency said in a statement.

Details

The sanctions list includes 29 individuals, more than 250 legal entities and 16 ships. The sanctions also targeted the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RCD), the Ural Automobile Plant, the Volgograd Tractor Plant, the Yaroslavl Motor Plant, the Bryansk Automobile Plant and the Proton Electronics Plant.

In addition, the United States imposed sanctions on Pobeda Airlines. However, the supply of goods and services to the airline will be allowed until June 30, and payments until July 30.

Also, according to the agency, repeated sanctions were imposed against Transbud LLC.

Add

It is worth noting that sanctions have also been imposed on a number of companies from Turkey and China, as well as Slovakia, Belgium and Kyrgyzstan. The US authorities accuse them of violating the sanctions regime against Russia.