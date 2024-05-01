ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The United States imposes new sanctions on Russia: Ural Automobile Plant and Pobeda Airlines are on the blacklist

The United States imposes new sanctions on Russia: Ural Automobile Plant and Pobeda Airlines are on the blacklist

The U.S. imposed new sanctions targeting Russia's military-industrial base, chemical and biological weapons programs, and companies and individuals in third countries that help Russia wage war against Ukraine.

The United States has introduced new anti-Russian sanctions against individuals and organizations. This is reported on the US Treasury Department website, UNN reports.

The Treasury Department is taking steps to further degrade Russia's ability to sustain its war machine by continuing its multilateral campaign to limit the Kremlin's revenue and access to the materiel it needs to wage its illegal war against Ukraine. Today's actions target Russia's military-industrial base and chemical and biological weapons programs, as well as companies and individuals in third countries that help Russia acquire key resources for weapons or defense production.

- the agency said in a statement.

Details

The sanctions list includes 29 individuals, more than 250 legal entities and 16 ships. The sanctions also targeted the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RCD), the Ural Automobile Plant, the Volgograd Tractor Plant, the Yaroslavl Motor Plant, the Bryansk Automobile Plant and the Proton Electronics Plant.

In addition, the United States imposed sanctions on Pobeda Airlines. However, the supply of goods and services to the airline will be allowed until June 30, and payments until July 30.

Also, according to the agency, repeated sanctions were imposed against Transbud LLC. 

Add

It is worth noting that sanctions have also been imposed on a number of companies from Turkey and China, as well as Slovakia, Belgium and Kyrgyzstan. The US authorities accuse them of violating the sanctions regime against Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
belgiumBelgium
slovakiaSlovakia
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

