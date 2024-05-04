Bloomberg: G7 plans to lend $50 billion to Kyiv from Russian assets

The United States is negotiating with other Group of Seven (G7) countries to provide $50 billion in aid to the Kyiv authorities, a significant portion of which is to be recovered through frozen Russian assets, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, UNN reports.

According to him, the United States is trying to ensure that the aid agreement is signed at the G7 summit to be held in Italy in June. According to the agency, the negotiations on this topic are difficult and the agreement may take several months to conclude.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that negotiations on this topic are underway.

"We are discussing it... Ideally, we would like to see all the G7 countries participate [in the aid] so that the US is not doing it alone," she said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The European Union, Canada, the United States, and Japan froze Russia's assets of about $300 billion after the start of the special military operation. Of these, approximately $5-6 billion are in the United States.

April 24 The U.S. Senate approves a package of bills to provide military assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, to confiscate frozen Russian assets and transfer them to Kyiv, and to impose additional sanctions on China.

