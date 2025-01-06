US plans to tighten sanctions against tankers transporting Russian oil - Reuters

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59285 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128931 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136451 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134958 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172758 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165330 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132310 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131258 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 46826 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101187 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103410 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150215 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193025 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182188 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131258 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132310 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143404 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134982 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152135 views
Actual
US plans to tighten sanctions against tankers transporting Russian oil - Reuters

US plans to tighten sanctions against tankers transporting Russian oil - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32064 views

The Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on tankers transporting Russian oil at more than $60 per barrel. The measures will also affect those involved in oil trading above the price ceiling.

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to impose additional sanctions on Russia over its war with Ukraine, targeting its oil revenues by taking action against tankers carrying Russian oil, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter, UNN reported.

Details

The Biden administration is reportedly seeking to strengthen support for Ukraine before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20 "given the Republican leader's frequent complaints about the cost of US support for Ukraine.

It is unclear what Trump's approach to sanctions against Russia will be.

The sources said that "the Biden administration plans to impose sanctions on tankers carrying Russian oil sold above the $60 per barrel price ceiling set by the West." Russia has been using this so-called "shadow fleet" of aging vessels to avoid the restriction. Many of the vessels are less safe and prone to oil spills, shipping experts say.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States, to reduce Russia's ability to finance the invasion, imposed sanctions on dozens of such vessels from a fleet estimated to number in the hundreds.

The restriction, as indicated, forced Russia to redirect its oil sales to China and India, which were willing to buy Russian crude oil, which is usually sold at a discount compared to the general market, even if it is sold at a price higher than the ceiling.

"It will be a big package," one source said. Another source said that the sanctions are likely to also include measures against people involved in some of the networks that trade oil at a price above the ceiling.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters last month that the U.S. is considering additional sanctions on tankers and has not ruled out sanctions on Chinese banks as it seeks to cut Russia's oil revenues and access to foreign supplies to fuel its war in Ukraine.

Addendum

The G7, EU, and Australia imposed a $60 price ceiling on Russian oil at the end of 2022, banning the use of Western maritime services such as transportation, insurance, and financing to supply oil at a price equal to or above the ceiling.

Russia is one of the three largest oil producing countries in the world.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
australiaAustralia
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising