In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 14645 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 37455 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 36174 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 43195 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 55198 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 47490 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 44283 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39660 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83837 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169713 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

21 apartment and assets worth millions: a lawyer who previously held senior positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police has been served with a notice of suspicion

June 10, 04:54 PM • 7082 views

MFA: Russia's strike on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of vandalism and a crime against world culture

June 10, 05:00 PM • 10899 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 23041 views

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 5368 views

The aftermath of the night attack is being cleared in Kyiv: the fire in Obolon has not yet been extinguished

09:27 PM • 5846 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 46407 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 254734 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 233577 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 245991 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 204813 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom

Pete Hegseth

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United States

Istanbul

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 5478 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 23093 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 52116 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 35680 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 72381 views
Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

S-400 missile system

Mi-24

Il-78

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

In Independence Square in Sumy, vandals damaged one of the banners on the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol of Russian aggression "Z". Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and are looking for the perpetrators.

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

A banner on the Alley of Fame was found damaged on Independence Square in Sumy. The symbol "Z" appeared on the canvas - a sign of Russian aggression, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov.

Details

According to him, this act is a direct mockery of the memory of our heroes who fought for the freedom of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are already establishing the circumstances of the incident and the time it was committed. The search for the person involved in the act of vandalism continues

- said Grigorov.

He appealed to the leadership of the GUNP in the Sumy region with a request to find the perpetrator as soon as possible and bring him to justice.

"The relevant order - to restore the damaged canvas and remove traces of vandalism as soon as possible - has already been given. We will not allow the memory of our heroes to be desecrated," the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote.

Let us remind you

In May, in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photos of dead defenders installed on the flower bed. The offender was detained by law enforcement officers.

In March, at a cemetery in Sumy, unknown persons damaged the grave of a deceased soldier and the national flag. The police opened criminal proceedings.

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier25.02.25, 19:12 • 27140 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Sums
