In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

A banner on the Alley of Fame was found damaged on Independence Square in Sumy. The symbol "Z" appeared on the canvas - a sign of Russian aggression, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleg Grigorov.

Details

According to him, this act is a direct mockery of the memory of our heroes who fought for the freedom of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are already establishing the circumstances of the incident and the time it was committed. The search for the person involved in the act of vandalism continues - said Grigorov.

He appealed to the leadership of the GUNP in the Sumy region with a request to find the perpetrator as soon as possible and bring him to justice.

"The relevant order - to restore the damaged canvas and remove traces of vandalism as soon as possible - has already been given. We will not allow the memory of our heroes to be desecrated," the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote.

Let us remind you

In May, in Kyiv, on the Alley of Heroes, a woman in an inadequate condition scattered flowers and damaged photos of dead defenders installed on the flower bed. The offender was detained by law enforcement officers.

In March, at a cemetery in Sumy, unknown persons damaged the grave of a deceased soldier and the national flag. The police opened criminal proceedings.

