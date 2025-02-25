In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

In Mykolaiv, police are identifying the people who damaged a memorial plaque in memory of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov. The attackers stained the plaque with paint. This was reported by the regional police and the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

On February 25, Mykolaiv District Police Department received a report from a resident of the regional center stating that in the Lisky neighborhood on Yevhen Loginov Street, unknown persons had damaged a memorial plaque in memory of the fallen soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine Yevhen Loginov - the police said in a statement.

The investigative team recorded the illegal actions.

"Yevhen gave his life defending us, Mykolaiv and the whole of Ukraine. And while our soldiers are standing on the front line, there are scum who are desecrating their memory. How low do you have to go to do this?" - Senkevich wrote on his Telegram channel.

Law enforcers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the persons involved, and are studying CCTV footage.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code "Hooliganism".

The police ask witnesses to contact the district department at 44 Bila St. or call (0512) 53-13-31, 40-94-89 or 102.

Recall

The Central District Court of Mykolaiv arrested four minors aged 14 to 17 years old, suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14.

In early February 2025, on the instructions of a Russian representative, they delivered the explosives to Poltava, where they were handed over to a resident of the city who also cooperated with Russian representatives. The woman arrived in Mykolaiv, brought a backpack with explosives to a store near which a group of soldiers was standing, and then an explosion occurred. 4 people were killed, including the woman herself, and 7 sustained injuries of varying severity.