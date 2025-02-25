In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

In Mykolaiv, unknown persons desecrate a memorial plaque to a fallen National Guard soldier

Unidentified persons poured paint on the memorial plaque of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov in the Liski neighborhood. Police opened a criminal investigation under the article “Hooliganism” and are looking for witnesses to the incident.

In Mykolaiv, police are identifying the people who damaged a memorial plaque in memory of fallen soldier Yevhen Loginov. The attackers stained the plaque with paint. This was reported by the regional police and the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, UNN reports.

On February 25, Mykolaiv District Police Department received a report from a resident of the regional center stating that in the Lisky neighborhood on Yevhen Loginov Street, unknown persons had damaged a memorial plaque in memory of the fallen soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine Yevhen Loginov 

- the police said in a statement.

The investigative team recorded the illegal actions.

"Yevhen gave his life defending us, Mykolaiv and the whole of Ukraine. And while our soldiers are standing on the front line, there are scum who are desecrating their memory. How low do you have to go to do this?" - Senkevich wrote on his Telegram channel.

Law enforcers are establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the persons involved, and are studying CCTV footage.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated on the grounds of Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code "Hooliganism".

The police ask witnesses to contact the district department at 44 Bila St. or call (0512) 53-13-31, 40-94-89 or 102.

Recall

The Central District Court of Mykolaiv arrested four minors aged 14 to 17 years old, suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in Mykolaiv on February 14.

In early February 2025, on the instructions of a Russian representative, they delivered the explosives to Poltava, where they were handed over to a resident of the city who also cooperated with Russian representatives. The woman arrived in Mykolaiv, brought a backpack with explosives to a store near which a group of soldiers was standing, and then an explosion occurred. 4 people were killed, including the woman herself, and 7 sustained injuries of varying severity.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
mykolaivMykolaiv

