Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The environmental activist stated that she and other pro-Palestinian activists were kidnapped in international waters and taken to Israel against their will. She called for the release of the detained activists.

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg has accused Israel of kidnapping her and her colleagues - pro-Palestinian activists - in international waters. Reuters reports, UNN informs.

Details

According to Thunberg, she refused to sign a document stating that she had illegally entered the country before being deported.

Speaking in the arrivals area of Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport after being deported from Israel, the Swedish activist said that she and her team had not broken any laws and called for the immediate release of activists still in Israel.

In my testimony, I made it very clear that we were kidnapped in international waters and brought to Israel against our will," she said.

- she said.

Thunberg also responded to criticism from US President Donald Trump, who recently called her a "angry person."

I think the world needs a lot more angry young women to be honest, especially given everything that's going on right now

- said the activist.

In addition, she dismissed suggestions that the mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip was a PR stunt, and said that a previous attempt at a similar action on a larger vessel was thwarted after it was shelled.

Vance said that Europe can tolerate Elon Musk as the US tolerated Greta Thunberg14.02.25, 17:24 • 26404 views

Let us remind you

The day before, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that activist Greta Thunberg was deported from the country a day after Israeli forces seized a ship on which she was heading to Gaza.

The Israeli human rights group Adalah reported that Thunberg, two other activists and a journalist agreed to be deported and leave Israel. Other activists refused deportation, were detained, and their case was to be considered by the Israeli authorities.

Eco-activist Greta Thunberg joined the flotilla heading to Gaza with humanitarian aid despite the Israeli blockade. There were 11 people on board, including Thunberg herself.

Israeli forces took control of a charity ship that was trying to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, and the ship with a crew of 12, including activist Greta Thunberg, headed to a port in Israel.

Greta Thunberg unexpectedly appears at protests in Tbilisi04.11.24, 19:42 • 19652 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Greta Thunberg
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip
Tesla
