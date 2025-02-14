Vance said that Europe can tolerate Elon Musk as the US tolerated Greta Thunberg

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that Europe can tolerate Elon Musk, just as American democracy was able to survive 10 years of criticism of Greta Thunberg. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

If American democracy could survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg's criticism, you can tolerate Elon Musk for a couple of months - Vance said.

Addendum

Vance also said during his speech that the threat that worries him the most is not Russia and China, but a "threat" from within, Europe's departure from the core values shared by the United States.

In addition, Vance criticized the appointment of new elections in Romania, where, according to the electoral commission, pro-Russian far-right politician Kelin Georgescu won the first round.

