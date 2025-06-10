$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7690 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18981 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23328 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 26057 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 29190 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78616 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166979 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121345 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113209 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220751 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 50784 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 55558 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46375 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 73494 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 25555 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 220760 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 201345 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 215025 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 200566 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243646 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 14501 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 8116 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 26257 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 47032 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 51410 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7582 views

The EU proposes an 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1,2", adding 77 shadow fleet vessels to the list, and reducing the price of oil to $45.

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

The 18th package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" and the addition of 77 more vessels that are part of the Russian shadow fleet to the list. This was announced by the Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, reports UNN.

The European Commission website provides the full statement of Ursula von der Leyen and Kai Kallas and a complete list with explanations of the 18th package of sanctions.

The EU's message is very clear: the war must end. A real ceasefire is needed, and Russia must sit down at the negotiating table with a serious offer. It is noted that since it is still not showing readiness to achieve peace, we will increase pressure on Russia, including through further tough sanctions.

Therefore, we are now proposing the 18th package of tough sanctions. We are targeting two sectors. The energy sector of Russia. And the banking sector of Russia. We are expanding export bans and controls, and strengthening measures against circumvention of sanctions. First, regarding energy. For the first time, we are proposing a ban on transactions on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. This means that no EU operator will be able to directly or indirectly participate in any transactions related to the Nord Stream pipelines. There is no going back 

- the statement reads.

Lowering oil prices and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha on how to force Russia to peace09.06.25, 19:40 • 3212 views

The EU also proposes to reduce the oil price cap from $60 to $45 per barrel.

Since the introduction of the oil price cap in 2023, oil prices have fallen. They are now trading very close to the cap level. By lowering the cap, we are adapting it to changing market conditions and restoring its effectiveness. Oil exports still account for a third of the Russian government's revenue. We need to cut off this source of revenue. The oil price cap is a G7 coalition measure. We will discuss how to act together at the G7 summit in Canada 

- the statement reads.

It is also proposed to add 77 more vessels that are part of the Russian shadow fleet to the list, in addition to the 342 vessels already listed, to better ensure compliance with the restriction. These vessels are a means of avoiding sanctions.

With our listings, we are seriously limiting Russia's ability to export its oil through the shadow fleet. Finally, we are introducing a ban on the import of refined petroleum products based on Russian crude oil. In this way, we want to prevent some of the Russian crude oil from entering the EU market through the back door 

- the statement reads.

In addition, the sanctions will affect the banking sector.

We are targeting the Russian banking sector by restricting its ability to raise financing and conduct transactions. We propose to convert the existing ban on the use of the SWIFT system into a full transaction ban. And we propose to apply such a transaction ban to 22 more Russian banks. We also propose to extend the ban on transactions to financial operators in third countries that finance trade with Russia in circumvention of sanctions. We also propose to impose sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund, its subsidiaries and investment projects. This will limit an important channel for financing projects to modernize the Russian economy and strengthen its industrial base 

- as stated in the statement.

The third point is that the EU proposes further export bans worth more than EUR 2.5 billion. This ban deprives the Russian economy of critical technologies and industrial goods. The EU is targeting machinery, metals, plastics and chemicals: they are used as raw materials in industry. We are also restricting the export of dual-use goods and technologies used to produce drones, missiles and other weapons systems.

Fourth and last, the EU wants sanctions to be applied and adhered to better.

That is why we are expanding the scope of the transaction ban that already exists. And we are listing 22 Russian and foreign companies that provide direct or indirect support to Russia's military-industrial complex. Putin's ability to sustain the war is highly dependent on the support he receives from third countries 

- the statement emphasizes.

Supplement

The European Union has officially proposed a new, 18th, package of sanctions against Russia, which proposes to reduce the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel, and is also aimed at the Russian "shadow fleet" for oil exports, the Russian banking sector.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Nord Stream 2
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
European Union
Canada
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9