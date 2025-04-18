$41.380.17
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14140 views

The President of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies that are linked to the supply of materials for the production of Russian weapons, including the Iskander OTRK.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies the day after his statement that China was supplying weapons to Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to decree No. 247/2025.

Details

The sanction list includes Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd. All of them are registered in China.  

The Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, commenting on the sanctions imposed today, noted that in general, the list includes companies involved in the production of the Iskander OTRK, and suppliers of already sanctioned manufacturers (JSC "Votkinsk Plant", JSC "Scientific Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering named after V.V. Bakhirev", etc.).

Vlasiuk also indicated that sanctions were imposed against several Chinese companies and spoke about them:

·       Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd – companies from China, suppliers of carbon fiber for Nanotechnological Center of Composites LLC, a manufacturer of polymer composite materials for the Russian military-industrial complex;

·       Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd – a company from China, a supplier of the Russian Obltransterminal LLC, which is an intermediary of the Russian PJSC Sasta, a manufacturer of metal-cutting machines for the Russian military-industrial complex.

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list4/18/25, 1:59 PM • 50571 view

On April 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had received information that China was supplying weapons to Russia, including gunpowder and artillery.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that China has never provided lethal weapons to any party. He said this in response to President Zelenskyy's claim that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder, to Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
