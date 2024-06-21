This summer, Ukraine will receive the first 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets-Dombrovskis

The first tranche of revenues from frozen Russian assets in the amount of 1.5 billion euros will go to Ukraine by the end of summer. This was stated by vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, reports UNN.

He recalled that in May, the member states of the European Union agreed to use the proceeds from frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

According to him, the first payment of 1.5 billion euros will go to Ukraine before the "summer holidays". It should be noted that European officials usually start their holidays in August.

We estimate that up to 3 billion euros will be available this year thanks to our measures, and we expect to make the first payment of 1.5 billion euros before the summer holidays - declared Dombrovskis.

The official stressed that international partners will focus on the fact that these revenues were used for military support of Ukraine.

We are working at full capacity to make our first purchase in the near future - - added vice-president of the European Commission.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, responding to criticism of the G7's decision to provide Kiev with 5 50 billion, said that the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets in support of Ukraine is legal.