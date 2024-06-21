Consultations on technical details of transfer of funds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine have already begun – Pyshny

The seized assets of Russia will remain frozen until full compensation for losses caused to Ukraine. This was stated by the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"Consultations on the technical details of the transfer of funds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine have already begun. A huge shift and achievement is that the statement was made clearly: immobilized assets and seized assets of the Russian Federation will remain immobilized until Russia compensates for the entire amount of losses. This is an important element for the idea of granting a loan to Ukraine to work," said Andriy Pyshny, Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine.

He notes that the EU and G7 agreed to make these funds available to Ukraine this year.

Recall

The leaders of the group of Seven country agreed to transfer 50 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of interest from frozen Russian funds.