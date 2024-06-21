Consultations on technical details of transfer of funds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine have already begun – Pyshny

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99453 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188041 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232519 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142786 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368758 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181678 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197884 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89180 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83885 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99482 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97951 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117436 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 58 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3554 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11328 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12990 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17059 views
Consultations on technical details of transfer of funds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine have already begun – Pyshny

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101635 views

The seized assets of Russia will remain frozen until Russia fully compensates Ukraine for the damage caused, as stated by the head of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Consultations on technical details of transfer of funds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine have already begun – Pyshny

The seized assets of Russia will remain frozen until full compensation for losses caused to Ukraine. This was stated by the chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshny on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"Consultations on the technical details of the transfer of funds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine have already begun. A huge shift and achievement is that the statement was made clearly: immobilized assets and seized assets of the Russian Federation will remain immobilized until Russia compensates for the entire amount of losses. This is an important element for the idea of granting a loan to Ukraine to work," said Andriy Pyshny, Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine.

He notes that the EU and G7 agreed to make these funds available to Ukraine this year.

Recall

The leaders of the group of Seven country agreed to transfer 50 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of interest from frozen Russian funds.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarEconomyPolitics
National Bank of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Poland
