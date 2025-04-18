The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, confirmed that he had received an appeal from the head of the parliamentary anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, regarding the Asset Recovery and Management Agency's (ARMA) restriction of access to public information, and the issue of opening proceedings is being resolved. This is stated in the Ombudsman's response to a request from UNN.

It has been established that the Commissioner received an official appeal from People's Deputy Radina Anastasia regarding the unjustified restriction by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of access to public information. - the Ombudsman's Office said.

The response also states that the Commissioner is currently considering the issue of opening proceedings.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, stated that the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, "publicly lies" about the state's income from asset management, and also tries to hide the real indicators of her work from society. According to the MP, ARMA refused to provide public data on the assets under the agency's management. The response to her parliamentary request was marked "for official use" (FOUO), although such requests were previously granted openly. In this regard, the MP promised to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office of the Prosecutor General due to possible obstruction of the activities of a People's Deputy of Ukraine.

Let's add

In addition, Anastasia Radina previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, cited the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, which is about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhirya, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on the deputy to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under Duma's leadership and noted that during her one and a half years in office, she concluded only seven contracts that generated income as of the end of 2024.

In addition, according to the head of the anti-corruption committee, despite the availability of dozens of arrested commercial properties in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the income to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, and not by ARMA's tenders.