President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10514 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40571 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42985 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77417 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31145 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86544 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68757 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153361 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88832 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90775 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 304 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52124 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77417 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86544 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153361 views
The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37911 views

Dmytro Lubinets confirmed receiving an appeal from Anastasia Radina regarding ARMA's restriction of access to information. The issue of initiating proceedings in the case is being resolved.

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, confirmed that he had received an appeal from the head of the parliamentary anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, regarding the Asset Recovery and Management Agency's (ARMA) restriction of access to public information, and the issue of opening proceedings is being resolved. This is stated in the Ombudsman's response to a request from UNN.

It has been established that the Commissioner received an official appeal from People's Deputy Radina Anastasia regarding the unjustified restriction by the Asset Recovery and Management Agency of access to public information.

- the Ombudsman's Office said.

The response also states that the Commissioner is currently considering the issue of opening proceedings.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the Head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, stated that the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, "publicly lies" about the state's income from asset management, and also tries to hide the real indicators of her work from society. According to the MP, ARMA refused to provide public data on the assets under the agency's management. The response to her parliamentary request was marked "for official use" (FOUO), although such requests were previously granted openly. In this regard, the MP promised to appeal to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office of the Prosecutor General due to possible obstruction of the activities of a People's Deputy of Ukraine.

Let's add

In addition, Anastasia Radina previously noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, cited the case when the anti-corruption committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, which is about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhirya, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on the deputy to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under Duma's leadership and noted that during her one and a half years in office, she concluded only seven contracts that generated income as of the end of 2024. 

In addition, according to the head of the anti-corruption committee, despite the availability of dozens of arrested commercial properties in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the income to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, and not by ARMA's tenders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
