US Treasury warns $36 trillion debt ceiling is close: prepares special measures

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120650 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112224 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120224 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121885 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107090 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149263 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104070 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113676 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117073 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105309 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133018 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109345 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106958 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178933 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168428 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 106971 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 109355 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128267 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145989 views
US Treasury warns $36 trillion debt ceiling is close: prepares special measures

US Treasury warns $36 trillion debt ceiling is close: prepares special measures

 • 44367 views

Janet Yellen announced the launch of special measures to avoid breaching the US debt ceiling. The Ministry of Finance will suspend investments in pension funds and the health insurance fund for civil servants.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her office will begin taking special measures on January 21 to avoid breaching the U.S. debt ceiling, urging lawmakers to take steps to increase or stop the statutory ceiling, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

Details

Yellen wrote in a letter to congressional leaders on Friday that she was advising them on "the extraordinary measures that the Treasury Department will begin to use.

This is now the second announcement in the latest fight over the debt ceiling. The minister said that the US Treasury's emergency measures will begin with the repayment of part and suspension of all investments in the Public Employees' Retirement and Disability Fund. She will also suspend additional investments of amounts credited to the Postal Service Retiree Health Insurance Fund.

"The period of time for which the emergency measures may be in effect is subject to significant uncertainty, including the challenges of forecasting payments and receipts from the U.S. government months in advance," she wrote.

"And while Republicans will control all branches of the federal government on Monday, a deal to avert disaster is not necessarily guaranteed. And that ceiling? It's $36 trillion," the newspaper writes.

Recall 

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has recommended to increase military spending by more than $50 billion in fiscal year 2026. The plan envisages an increase in the Pentagon's budget to more than $1 trillion by 2028.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising