US Treasury Secretary calls for “more ambitious” G7 plans for Russian assets

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 55025 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102488 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145644 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150104 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164645 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148207 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31042 views
US Treasury Secretary calls for “more ambitious” G7 plans for Russian assets

US Treasury Secretary calls for “more ambitious” G7 plans for Russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19617 views

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged G7 ministers to explore more ambitious options for using $325 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, in addition to the EU's plan to use the interest earned on those assets.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged G7 ministers at a meeting in Italy to work on "more ambitious options" for using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

Ministers and central bankers from the Group of Seven countries are meeting in Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, to prepare for next month's G7 heads of state summit in Puglia.

Separately, she said that the participants will also discuss what she sees as "overcapacity" in key green technologies such as electric vehicles, batteries, and solar panels.

On the agenda is a plan to finance vital aid to Ukraine using interest earned from the 300 billion euros ($325 billion) of Russian central bank assets frozen by the G7 and Europe.

The European Union earlier this month approved the use of profits from frozen assets to arm Ukraine, hoping to raise up to three billion euros ($3.3 billion) a year.

At a press conference before the Stresa meeting, she welcomed the plan, but added that "we must also continue our collective work on more ambitious options, taking into account all the relevant risks and acting together.

She said she wants to present "concrete options" at the June 13-15 meeting of G7 leaders.

"Failure to take additional measures is not an option - not for the future of Ukraine, not for the stability of our own economies and the security of our peoples," she said.

The United States has offered to provide up to $50 billion in loans to Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion for more than two years, secured by interest on its assets.

However, the details have not yet been finalized, including whether the debt will be issued by the US alone or by the G7 countries in general.

"We are waiting for a common agreement on this concept" in Stresa, and the details will be worked out in the coming weeks, Yellen said.

She confirmed that "50 billion is a figure that has been mentioned as a possible figure that could be achieved in this way. But the decision on the amount has not yet been made.

G7 financial leaders are looking for a common position on Russian assets and China22.05.24, 09:01 • 20781 view

Initially, Yellen advocated a more radical solution - the confiscation of Russian assets themselves.

But European countries are concerned about setting a precedent in international law and the risk of serious legal disputes with Moscow.

A source in the Ministry of Finance of Italy, which is holding talks in Stresa as the G7 presidency this year, said that the US proposal is "an interesting step forward," but "any decision must have a solid legal basis.

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said that Rome would be an "honest mediator" in the discussions, but noted that the task is "very delicate.

France on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. plan, saying it hoped G7 finance ministers would reach an agreement this week.

"The Americans have made proposals that are within the framework of international law, and we are going to work on them openly and constructively," said French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Yellen said that the Stresa meeting will consider "additional measures" against Moscow for its war in Ukraine, including restricting its access to critical goods that support its armed forces.

Meanwhile, the G7 ministers will also discuss concerns that the Chinese government's support for green technologies is leading to an increase in production capacity that could absorb global markets, stimulating cheap exports and depressing growth in other countries.

"Overcapacity threatens the viability of companies around the world, including in emerging markets," she said.

She added: "It is very important that we and the number of countries that consider this a problem speak with a clear and united voice.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
romeRome
european-unionEuropean Union
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
franceFrance
italyItaly
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

