The United States urges Europeans to close loopholes to circumvent sanctions against Russia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82857 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107679 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150506 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154512 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250707 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174224 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165471 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41254 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33303 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65493 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33801 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250707 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224675 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82857 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59694 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65493 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The United States urges Europeans to close loopholes to circumvent sanctions against Russia

The United States urges Europeans to close loopholes to circumvent sanctions against Russia

 • 87173 views

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European banks to step up efforts to combat Russian sanctions evasion, including through third parties and sensitive goods originating in the U.S. and Europe.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on European banks to step up their efforts to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to news sky.

Details

On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European bank executives to help strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia by cracking down on evasion, "including through third parties, and sensitive goods originating in the US and Europe".

It is pointed out that in recent months, much has been done to enable Russia to circumvent the many Western sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine.

In the latest reaction to these developments, at the beginning of her meeting with the bankers, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for increased efforts to enforce measures aimed at stopping Russia's sanctions evasion.

I urge all institutions here to take enhanced sanctions compliance measures and to focus more on Russia's attempts to evade them. I ask you to ensure that your foreign subsidiaries and branches strictly comply with your global sanctions compliance policy

- Yellen said in a prepared speech.

Recall

UNN reported that Russia may not have been able to find alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. To ensure that the range of these goods is constantly expanding, it is necessary to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia and export control. This is stated in the new Action Plan for further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia - Action Plan 3.0, which was presented by the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising