The United States urges Europeans to close loopholes to circumvent sanctions against Russia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called on European banks to step up their efforts to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to news sky.

On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European bank executives to help strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia by cracking down on evasion, "including through third parties, and sensitive goods originating in the US and Europe".

It is pointed out that in recent months, much has been done to enable Russia to circumvent the many Western sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine.

In the latest reaction to these developments, at the beginning of her meeting with the bankers, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for increased efforts to enforce measures aimed at stopping Russia's sanctions evasion.

I urge all institutions here to take enhanced sanctions compliance measures and to focus more on Russia's attempts to evade them. I ask you to ensure that your foreign subsidiaries and branches strictly comply with your global sanctions compliance policy - Yellen said in a prepared speech.

UNN reported that Russia may not have been able to find alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. To ensure that the range of these goods is constantly expanding, it is necessary to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia and export control. This is stated in the new Action Plan for further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia - Action Plan 3.0, which was presented by the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia.