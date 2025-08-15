Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°C

On Friday, August 15, the weather in Ukraine will be shaped by an anticyclone. Therefore, dry weather is expected almost throughout the country - without rain. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

Today, August 15, dry weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with only isolated light rains possible in the Carpathians during the day.

The temperature background during the night hours will not change significantly and will be within +11...+16 °C in most regions. In Zakarpattia and in the south of the country, from +16 to +21 °C.

During the day on August 15, thermometers will reach +23...+28 °C, in Prykarpattia and the south of the country up to +30 °C. The hottest day on August 15 will be in Zakarpattia, where meteorologists at weather stations will record up to +35 °C of intense heat.

In Kyiv, the weather will be quite warm and clear. According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected.

The air temperature during the day will be around +24 °C.

The wind in the capital on August 15 will be north-easterly, shifting to northerly, within 3-4 m/s.

