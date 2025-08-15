Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard

$41.510.09
August 14, 02:49 PM • 41359 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 64649 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
August 14, 01:54 PM • 55934 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
August 14, 12:57 PM • 38848 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 41294 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 53041 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
August 14, 08:11 AM • 167099 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 88914 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 87024 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
August 14, 06:07 AM • 75743 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Exclusives
To Mars without obstacles: SpaceX will change the design of the Starship rocketAugust 14, 04:49 PM • 6106 views
Minimum specifics, maximum vagueness and dilution of meaning: the Center for Countering Disinformation revealed Putin's strategy for the meeting with TrumpAugust 14, 05:00 PM • 8996 views
Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight trainAugust 14, 05:30 PM • 13989 views
Through "Diia" it will be possible to receive 5 thousand to prepare a child for the 1st grade - FedorovAugust 14, 05:35 PM • 5236 views
Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrowPhotoAugust 14, 07:55 PM • 14742 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:49 PM • 41350 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
August 14, 01:54 PM • 55924 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 43717 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 50202 views
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On the night of August 15, the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region was attacked by drones, causing a fire. Local residents report at least ten explosions around 4:00 AM.

Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard

On the night of August 15, the city of Syzran, Samara Oblast, came under drone attack. Reportedly, an oil refinery was hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to locals, explosions began around 4:00 AM, with at least ten heard. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.

Drones are flying from the direction of Kuznetsk, most actively near the villages of Kashmir and Uvarovka

- local channels report. 

There have been no official confirmations or denials yet.

Recall

The Syzran oil refinery is one of the largest enterprises in the Samara Oblast. The facility has been a target of attacks by unknown drones not for the first time. Back in March, a fire broke out at the Syzran oil refinery, covering an area of 500 square meters, likely also caused by a drone attack. 

Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destruction15.08.25, 02:18 • 3006 views

Veronika Marchenko

War