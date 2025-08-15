Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard

On the night of August 15, the city of Syzran, Samara Oblast, came under drone attack. Reportedly, an oil refinery was hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to locals, explosions began around 4:00 AM, with at least ten heard. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.

Drones are flying from the direction of Kuznetsk, most actively near the villages of Kashmir and Uvarovka - local channels report.

There have been no official confirmations or denials yet.

Recall

The Syzran oil refinery is one of the largest enterprises in the Samara Oblast. The facility has been a target of attacks by unknown drones not for the first time. Back in March, a fire broke out at the Syzran oil refinery, covering an area of 500 square meters, likely also caused by a drone attack.

