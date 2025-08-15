Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of August 15, the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region was attacked by drones, causing a fire. Local residents report at least ten explosions around 4:00 AM.
On the night of August 15, the city of Syzran, Samara Oblast, came under drone attack. Reportedly, an oil refinery was hit. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
Details
According to locals, explosions began around 4:00 AM, with at least ten heard. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the territory of the refinery.
Drones are flying from the direction of Kuznetsk, most actively near the villages of Kashmir and Uvarovka
There have been no official confirmations or denials yet.
Recall
The Syzran oil refinery is one of the largest enterprises in the Samara Oblast. The facility has been a target of attacks by unknown drones not for the first time. Back in March, a fire broke out at the Syzran oil refinery, covering an area of 500 square meters, likely also caused by a drone attack.
Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destruction15.08.25, 02:18 • 3006 views