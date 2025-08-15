Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destruction

At night, on August 15, explosions were heard in Kursk, the city was attacked by unknown drones. Previously, there were reports of casualties and damage to infrastructure. This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Kursk region: danger of UAV attack. Be vigilant! Air defense forces and means are ready to repel a possible attack - Russian channels report.

Local residents report loud explosions and strong noise in the city. Preliminary data indicates casualties, damaged residential buildings, and cars. Official information regarding the extent of destruction and the number of casualties is not yet available.

There are also reports of a fire in one of the city's districts. Windows were blown out in several apartments.

Recall

On the night of August 14, the Volgograd oil refinery was attacked by drones. As a result of falling debris, oil products spilled and caught fire, with no casualties.

GRU drones hit oil pumping station in Bryansk region – sources