GRU drones hit oil pumping station in Bryansk region – sources

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 898 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 19394 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 17493 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 40541 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 69705 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 47464 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 84265 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 42882 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 42992 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 123927 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.3m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 16331 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 23750 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 21461 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 16830 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 10395 views
Publications
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 870 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 19371 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 40517 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 26656 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 69676 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Alaska
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 3378 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 16992 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 15825 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 23533 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 103780 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

GRU drones hit oil pumping station in Bryansk region – sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

Kamikaze drones of Ukrainian intelligence, together with units of the Defense Forces, attacked the Transneft Druzhba oil pumping station in the Bryansk region. This caused a fire at the Unecha oil pumping station, which is a key hub of the oil pipeline.

GRU drones hit oil pumping station in Bryansk region – sources

Kamikaze drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked the Transneft Druzhba oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of Russia. The operation was carried out jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by their own sources.

Details

Kamikaze drones of military intelligence attacked another target of the aggressor state's oil and gas infrastructure. This time, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense targeted the oil pumping station of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region.

- informs the interlocutor.

According to intelligence sources, the operation was carried out jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to information from local public pages, on the night of August 13, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Unecha and the surrounding area, after which a large fire started at the Unecha oil pumping station, and emergency services headed there.

The Unecha oil pumping station is the largest hub of the Druzhba main oil pipeline network, which belongs to the AK Transnefteprodukt holding and is involved in supplying the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country. The main function of the station is to transport oil through the pipeline system, the total length of which is about 9,000 km.

Addition

Russian "media" reported that on the night of August 13, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in two regions of Russia.

UNN sources previously reported that on August 11, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant" - the only enterprise in Russia that produces a critical component for missiles.

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine