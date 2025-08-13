GRU drones hit oil pumping station in Bryansk region – sources

Kamikaze drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked the Transneft Druzhba oil pumping station in the Bryansk region of Russia. The operation was carried out jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by their own sources.

Details

Kamikaze drones of military intelligence attacked another target of the aggressor state's oil and gas infrastructure. This time, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense targeted the oil pumping station of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region. - informs the interlocutor.

According to intelligence sources, the operation was carried out jointly with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to information from local public pages, on the night of August 13, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Unecha and the surrounding area, after which a large fire started at the Unecha oil pumping station, and emergency services headed there.

The Unecha oil pumping station is the largest hub of the Druzhba main oil pipeline network, which belongs to the AK Transnefteprodukt holding and is involved in supplying the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country. The main function of the station is to transport oil through the pipeline system, the total length of which is about 9,000 km.

Addition

Russian "media" reported that on the night of August 13, unknown UAVs attacked oil refineries in two regions of Russia.

UNN sources previously reported that on August 11, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the "Orenburg Helium Plant" - the only enterprise in Russia that produces a critical component for missiles.