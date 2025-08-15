"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 45919 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM • 73232 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 61009 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 41656 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 43675 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 54073 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 167839 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 89189 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 87402 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 75810 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
74%
756mm
Popular news
Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight trainAugust 14, 05:30 PM • 16245 views
Through "Diia" it will be possible to receive 5 thousand to prepare a child for the 1st grade - FedorovAugust 14, 05:35 PM • 8036 views
In Sumy region, Russians attacked several settlements, a man was injured - OVAAugust 14, 06:26 PM • 6094 views
If I weren't president, Putin would have seized all of Ukraine - TrumpAugust 14, 06:39 PM • 5524 views
Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrowPhotoAugust 14, 07:55 PM • 17134 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 45935 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 73264 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 61026 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 45808 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 52243 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 24510 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 115771 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 68472 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 87975 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 139028 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Pistol

"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

A pro-Ukrainian rally is underway in downtown Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting. Participants of the action demand to draw attention to Russian war crimes and the protection of Ukrainian children.

"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting

A large-scale pro-Ukrainian rally is underway in downtown Anchorage ahead of the planned meeting between Donald Trump and Putin. Participants are holding placards with slogans in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression. This was reported on "X" by former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, according to UNN.

Details

The organizers emphasize that the purpose of the action is to draw the attention of world leaders to Russian war crimes and the need to protect Ukrainian children.

Among the slogans are:

  • "Ukraine and Alaska - Russia never again";
    • "Alaska supports Ukraine";
      • "Putin stole 19,564 Ukrainian children. Trump can free them."

        Meanwhile, journalists from the Kremlin pool who arrived to cover the Trump-Putin meeting were accommodated on the territory of the local stadium.

        Recall

        The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday to discuss ending Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Zelensky, in turn, emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.

        At the same time, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Oleksiy Fadeyev stated on August 13 that Moscow's position on settling the war in Ukraine remains "unchanged" since President Vladimir Putin's speech on June 14, 2024.

        Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrow14.08.25, 22:55 • 17327 views

        Veronika Marchenko

        Politics
        Alaska
        Voice of America
        Donald Trump
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
        Ukraine