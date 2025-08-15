"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meeting

A large-scale pro-Ukrainian rally is underway in downtown Anchorage ahead of the planned meeting between Donald Trump and Putin. Participants are holding placards with slogans in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression. This was reported on "X" by former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh, according to UNN.

Details

The organizers emphasize that the purpose of the action is to draw the attention of world leaders to Russian war crimes and the need to protect Ukrainian children.

Among the slogans are:

"Ukraine and Alaska - Russia never again";

"Alaska supports Ukraine";

"Putin stole 19,564 Ukrainian children. Trump can free them."

Meanwhile, journalists from the Kremlin pool who arrived to cover the Trump-Putin meeting were accommodated on the territory of the local stadium.

Recall

The presidents of the USA and Russia will hold talks in Alaska on Friday to discuss ending Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. Zelensky, in turn, emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.

At the same time, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Oleksiy Fadeyev stated on August 13 that Moscow's position on settling the war in Ukraine remains "unchanged" since President Vladimir Putin's speech on June 14, 2024.

Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrow