Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrow

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 28423 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 40572 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 39077 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 29266 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 33039 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 48393 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 159482 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 85406 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 83071 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 73086 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.2m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 41294 views
Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehoodAugust 14, 12:50 PM • 11896 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 34192 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 12417 views
Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight train05:30 PM • 7246 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 28416 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 40562 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 39069 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 34203 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himselfAugust 14, 12:29 PM • 41306 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Javier Milei
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 12425 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 106928 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 62478 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 82339 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 133611 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136

Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15, 2025, at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, Alaska. The purpose of the talks is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrow

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet tomorrow, August 15, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage. The media showed photos of the base, UNN reports.

Details

Trump will meet with Vladimir Putin tomorrow at the joint Elmendorf-Richardson base in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage.

The media showed the military base.

Recall

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the initiative of the Russian dictator. The purpose of the negotiations is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

Trump and the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will meet at the military base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

A government plane from Moscow landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage ahead of tomorrow's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump.

United States President Donald Trump will fly to Alaska to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Friday morning. He will arrive at a US military base in Anchorage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
United States