Media showed photos of the military base where Trump and Putin will meet tomorrow

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will meet tomorrow, August 15, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage. The media showed photos of the base, UNN reports.

Details

Recall

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the initiative of the Russian dictator. The purpose of the negotiations is to find a diplomatic solution to the war.

