Over 40% of Kyiv residents left without heating after Russian attack on December 27 - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Over 40% of residential buildings in Kyiv and part of the Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast were left without heating after the Russian attack on December 27. Water supply in Kyiv and the region has already been restored, and heat supply is expected within 24 hours.

Over 40% of Kyiv residents left without heating after Russian attack on December 27 - Kuleba

Due to the Russian attack on December 27, more than 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

An unprecedented attack on critical infrastructure facilities led to a temporary power outage. Also, more than 40% of residential buildings in Kyiv and part of the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region are without heat.

- the message says.

Currently, additional repair crews of utility workers are involved to restore heat to people's homes as soon as possible. As Kuleba noted, heating will be restored within a day, according to preliminary data.

Despite the threat of repeated drone attacks, specialists have already restored water supply in Kyiv and the region. Also, alternative power sources are partially involved in Kyiv region, and systems are being restarted. Gradually, the supply pressure is normalizing, Kuleba noted.

For city residents who were temporarily left without heating and electricity, Invincibility Points have been deployed. There you can warm up, charge gadgets, get basic help and information.

 - added the official.

Recall

On the night of December 27, the Russians once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions were heard in various cities, including Kyiv. The number of victims increased to 32 people.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that as a result of the night shelling of Kyiv on December 27, more than 10 residential high-rise buildings, private houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged. In the Darnytskyi district, almost 70 elderly people were rescued from the epicenter of the strike.

Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that in Kyiv and Kyiv region more than 500,000 consumers were cut off from electricity.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv