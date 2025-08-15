Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing

At least 46 people have died and over 200 are missing due to sudden heavy rainfall in Indian Kashmir. This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is the second such incident in the Himalayas in just over a week.

The incident occurred in Chassoti, Kishtwar district, which is a stop on a popular pilgrimage route.

This happened just over a week after a severe flood and landslide engulfed an entire village in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand - Reuters writes.

On condition of anonymity, a local official told Reuters that the flood swept away a street kitchen and a security post set up in the village, a stop on the pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata temple.

A large number of pilgrims had gathered for lunch and were swept away by the current - said the official.

According to Ramesh Kumar, Kishtwar District Commissioner, the disaster occurred at 11:30 local time. He said that local police and disaster response personnel arrived at the scene.

"Army and air force units are also involved. Search and rescue operations are underway," Kumar said.

According to the news agency, the local meteorological office in Srinagar forecasts heavy rains in several regions of Kashmir on Thursday, including Kishtwar, and asks residents to stay away from unstable structures, power poles, and old trees, as there is a possibility of landslides and sudden floods.

Recall

In the Indian Himalayas, at least four people died and dozens went missing due to a sudden avalanche caused by a "cloudburst." The downpour devastated the village of Dharali, but most residents were in a neighboring town for a fair.