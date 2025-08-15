$41.510.09
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
August 14, 01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
August 14, 12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
August 14, 08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
August 14, 06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:49 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
August 14, 02:23 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
August 14, 01:54 PM
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workday
August 14, 01:14 PM
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself
August 14, 12:29 PM
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In Indian Kashmir, Kishtwar district, at least 46 people have died and over 200 are missing due to a sudden heavy downpour. The incident occurred on a popular pilgrimage route, washing away a street kitchen and a security post.

Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing

At least 46 people have died and over 200 are missing due to sudden heavy rainfall in Indian Kashmir. This was reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is the second such incident in the Himalayas in just over a week.

The incident occurred in Chassoti, Kishtwar district, which is a stop on a popular pilgrimage route.

This happened just over a week after a severe flood and landslide engulfed an entire village in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand

- Reuters writes.

On condition of anonymity, a local official told Reuters that the flood swept away a street kitchen and a security post set up in the village, a stop on the pilgrimage route to the Machail Mata temple.

A large number of pilgrims had gathered for lunch and were swept away by the current

- said the official.

According to Ramesh Kumar, Kishtwar District Commissioner, the disaster occurred at 11:30 local time. He said that local police and disaster response personnel arrived at the scene.

"Army and air force units are also involved. Search and rescue operations are underway," Kumar said.

According to the news agency, the local meteorological office in Srinagar forecasts heavy rains in several regions of Kashmir on Thursday, including Kishtwar, and asks residents to stay away from unstable structures, power poles, and old trees, as there is a possibility of landslides and sudden floods.

Recall

In the Indian Himalayas, at least four people died and dozens went missing due to a sudden avalanche caused by a "cloudburst." The downpour devastated the village of Dharali, but most residents were in a neighboring town for a fair.

Vita Zelenetska

