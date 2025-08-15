Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes

On August 15, believers celebrate the Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos. The holiday concludes the Dormition Fast and gathers families around the table. Since the Dormition falls during the harvest season, dishes made from the new harvest, particularly bread and fragrant pies, are most often found on the table. UNN has compiled a selection of delicious and simple recipes for these baked goods.

Millet Pie with Cheese

A healthy, light, yet surprisingly delicious pie. If you have never cooked millet this way, it's time to try.

Ingredients:

millet - 200 g;

butter - 50 g;

brinza cheese - 200 g;

hard cheese - 60 g;

salt - to taste;

ground black pepper - to taste;

pumpkin seeds - for sprinkling.

Preparation: Pour boiling water over millet for 10–15 minutes, then drain. Heat 40 g of butter in a pan, add millet, and heat for 3 minutes. Add 400 ml of water, cook covered for 15 minutes. Mash the brinza cheese, grate the hard cheese, add to the porridge, season with salt and pepper. Place the mixture into a buttered form, sprinkle with seeds, and bake for 30 minutes at 180°C.

Julienne Pie

A viscous, velvety filling with mushrooms and chicken combined with delicate dough.

Ingredients

Dough:

flour - 200 g;

oil - 50 ml;

kefir - 100 ml;

baking powder - 1 tsp.

Filling:

flour - 3 tbsp.;

sour cream 15% - 200 g;

hard cheese - 120 g;

chicken fillet - 400 g;

champignons - 300 g;

onion - 1 pc.

Preparation: Knead the dough from flour, salt, baking powder, kefir, and oil. Let it rest for 30–40 minutes. Fry the onion, add chicken, then mushrooms, sour cream, and flour. Remove from heat. Roll out the dough, place it in a form, and make sides. Place the filling, sprinkle with cheese, and bake for 30–40 minutes at 180°C.

Pumpkin Pie with Cheese

A delicate and aromatic pie with baked pumpkin and cottage cheese.

Ingredients:

pumpkin - 550 g;

cottage cheese - 350 g;

cinnamon - 1 tsp.;

sugar - 100 g;

corn starch - 2 tbsp.;

eggs - 2 pcs;

sugar cookies - 350 g;

butter - 170 g.

Preparation: Bake pumpkin at 200°C for 30–40 minutes, then mash into a puree. Mix cottage cheese, sugar, cinnamon, starch, eggs, and add the puree. Crush cookies, mix with butter, and place in a form with sides. Fill with the cheese-pumpkin mixture, bake for 40–50 minutes at 180°C.

Apple Pie with Maple Syrup

Maple syrup gives the dough a special taste and aroma.

Ingredients:

eggs - 2 pcs.;

sugar - 125 g;

maple syrup - 2 tbsp. (or honey);

oil - 100 ml;

flour - 160 g;

baking powder - 1.5 tsp.;

salt - a pinch;

apples - 3 pcs.

Preparation: Beat eggs with sugar and salt, pour in syrup and oil. Add sifted flour with baking powder. Mix in chopped apples. Place in a form with parchment paper, bake for 45–60 minutes at 180–200°C.

Cheese Pie with Onion

A piquant and hearty pie with processed cheese and fried onions.

Ingredients:

Dough:

flour - 450 g;

butter - 200 g;

sour cream - 200 ml;

soda - 0.5 tsp.;

vinegar or lemon juice - 0.5 tbsp.;

salt - a pinch.

Filling:

processed cheese - 4 pcs.;

onion - 4 pcs.;

eggs - 4 pcs.;

oil - 3–4 tbsp.;

salt, pepper - to taste.

Preparation: Knead shortcrust pastry from flour, butter, sour cream, soda, vinegar, and salt. Fry onion until golden. Mix onion, grated cheese, eggs, salt, and pepper. Spread the dough on a baking sheet, place the filling, and fold the edges. Bake for 30–35 minutes at 180°C.

