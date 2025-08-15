$41.510.09
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
August 14, 02:23 PM
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014
August 14, 09:32 AM
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: meeting time announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

The meeting between Putin and Trump in Anchorage will begin on Friday at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. A large-scale pro-Ukrainian rally is underway on the eve of the meeting.

Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: meeting time announced

The planned meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage will begin on Friday, August 15, at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. This was reported by Russian media, citing the White House administration, according to UNN.

The meeting between Putin and Trump in Anchorage will begin on Friday at 10:00 PM Kyiv time, the White House reported.

- Russian media note. 

Meanwhile, a large-scale pro-Ukrainian rally is underway in downtown Anchorage ahead of the planned meeting between Donald Trump and Putin. Participants are holding signs with slogans in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

Recall

The presidents of the USA and the Russian Federation will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, while Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.  

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, announced that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

At the same time, Ukraine and its international partners insist that no decisions regarding a peaceful settlement can be made without Ukraine's participation, and will only make sense after a stable ceasefire is achieved. 

Americans unsure of Trump's ability to end war - poll15.08.25, 01:41 • 3456 views

Veronika Marchenko

WarPolitics
Alaska
White House
Donald Trump
Ukraine