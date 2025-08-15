The planned meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage will begin on Friday, August 15, at 10:00 PM Kyiv time. This was reported by Russian media, citing the White House administration, according to UNN.

The meeting between Putin and Trump in Anchorage will begin on Friday at 10:00 PM Kyiv time, the White House reported. - Russian media note.

Meanwhile, a large-scale pro-Ukrainian rally is underway in downtown Anchorage ahead of the planned meeting between Donald Trump and Putin. Participants are holding signs with slogans in support of Ukraine and against Russian aggression.

Recall

The presidents of the USA and the Russian Federation will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, while Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of deciding Ukraine's fate without its participation.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, announced that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

At the same time, Ukraine and its international partners insist that no decisions regarding a peaceful settlement can be made without Ukraine's participation, and will only make sense after a stable ceasefire is achieved.

Americans unsure of Trump's ability to end war - poll