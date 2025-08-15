$41.510.09
Americans unsure of Trump's ability to end war - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Most Americans express doubts about Trump's ability to make effective decisions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. Only 73% of Republicans trust him on this issue.

Americans unsure of Trump's ability to end war - poll

On the eve of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, most Americans express doubts about his ability to make effective decisions regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by The Politico, citing the results of a Pew Research Center survey, according to UNN.

Details

Nearly 60% of respondents said they were "not very confident" or "not at all confident" that Trump was capable of making "wise decisions" regarding Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II. The survey, conducted in early August, showed a significant difference in views between Democrats and Republicans: Democrats expressed much less confidence in the president than Republicans.

However, even among Republican supporters, confidence in Trump has declined: 73% of respondents consider him capable of handling the war, compared to 81% in July 2024.

- noted in the research center.

Trump stated that he expects Putin to take negotiations seriously and threatened "very serious consequences" if Moscow does not take steps to end the war. In addition, on Wednesday, the US president discussed the situation with European leaders, including Zelenskyy, and noted that Ukraine would be involved in any discussions regarding possible territorial concessions.

The survey also showed that Americans were evenly divided on the US obligation to help Ukraine defend itself, with Democrats much more likely to support American aid. Less than a third of those surveyed now consider the war a serious threat to US national interests, a sharp drop compared to 2022.

Also, according to the Pew Research Center, Americans are less likely than in March to believe that Trump favors Russia in the war. This reflects a change in his public stance in recent months, as he has shifted to a more critical tone regarding Russian aggression.

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine