More than two-thirds (69%) of Ukrainians advocate for the quickest possible end to the war through negotiations. This is evidenced by the results of a July survey by the sociological company Gallup (USA), as reported by UNN.

It is noted that 24% of respondents believe that the fight should continue until victory.

More than three years after the start of the war, Ukrainian support for continuing the fight until victory has reached a new low - sociologists state.

They indicate that this marks an almost complete shift in public opinion compared to 2022, when 73% advocated for Ukraine to fight until victory, and 22% preferred that Ukraine seek the quickest possible end to the war through negotiations.

Support for the war effort has been steadily declining among all segments of the Ukrainian population, regardless of region or demographic group. This shift comes as diplomatic efforts gain momentum. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his readiness for direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing to resume talks, while US President Donald Trump is trying to pressure the Kremlin by threatening sanctions the authors of the study note.

They add that although the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians currently advocate for the quickest possible end to the war through negotiations, most are skeptical about a quick end to active hostilities. Thus, one in four (25%) believes that active hostilities are likely to cease within the next 12 months, with only 5% considering this "very likely." At the same time, more than two-thirds (68%) consider it unlikely that active hostilities will cease next year.

According to the results of a KMIS survey, the absolute majority (76%) of Ukrainians are categorically against the so-called "peace plan" of the Russian Federation, which, in essence, means Ukraine's capitulation.

