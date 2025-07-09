$41.850.05
Who, besides Zelenskyy, is trusted by Ukrainians: social survey data

Kyiv • UNN

 193 views

A survey by the sociological group "Rating" showed that, besides President Zelenskyy, Zaluzhnyi and Budanov enjoy the greatest trust among Ukrainians. Trust in Zaluzhnyi is 73%, in Zelenskyy – 67%, and in Budanov – 56%.

Who, besides Zelenskyy, is trusted by Ukrainians: social survey data

In Ukraine, besides President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov enjoy the highest trust. This was reported by UNN with reference to a survey by the sociological group "Rating".

Details

The survey was conducted from July 4 to 5, 2025, using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing). It involved 1000 respondents aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as regions where hostilities are ongoing and where Ukrainian mobile communication is absent.

The sample is representative by age, gender, and type of settlement (error - no more than 3.1% with a confidence probability of 0.95).

The highest trust among Ukrainians is held by:

  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi - 73%;
    • Volodymyr Zelenskyy - 67%;
      • Kyrylo Budanov - 56%.

        The current Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, is trusted by 41% of respondents, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal by a quarter of respondents.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN, citing data from a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), reported that 60% of Ukrainians are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyPolitics
        Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
        Kyrylo Budanov
        Oleksandr Syrskyi
        Crimea
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine
        Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
        Denis Shmyhal
