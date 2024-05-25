The US is considering sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The United States is considering additional sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia due to growing risks, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Details
We are considering potentially strengthening our sanctions against banks doing business in Russia
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 financial leaders in northern Italy, Yellen said that sanctions related to banks' operations in Russia would be imposed “only if there is a reason for it, but working in Russia poses too many risks.
When asked if she would like to see Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit Bank withdraw from Russia, Yellen replied: "I believe that their leaders have advised them to be very careful what they do there.
Raiffeisen is the largest European lender doing business in Russia, followed by UniCredit.
