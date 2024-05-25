ukenru
The US is considering sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia

The US is considering sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34221 views

The United States is considering additional sanctions against foreign banks operating in Russia due to growing risks, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The United States is considering strengthening secondary sanctions against banks doing business in Russia. It is reported by the media. This was stated by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports. According to her, European banks are facing increasing risks while operating in Russia.

Details

We are considering potentially strengthening our sanctions against banks doing business in Russia

Yellen said in an interview with Reuters, declining to provide details and not naming any specific bank against which they might be directed.

Addendum Addendum

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 financial leaders in northern Italy, Yellen said that sanctions related to banks' operations in Russia would be imposed “only if there is a reason for it, but working in Russia poses too many risks.

When asked if she would like to see Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit Bank withdraw from Russia, Yellen replied: "I believe that their leaders have advised them to be very careful what they do there.

Raiffeisen is the largest European lender doing business in Russia, followed by UniCredit.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
reutersReuters
austriaAustria
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
italyItaly
United States

Contact us about advertising