The US will restrict Raiffeisen Bank's access to the country's financial system if it does not withdraw from russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107695 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150521 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154525 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250719 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226102 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41307 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33356 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65560 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33854 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59756 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250719 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226102 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212157 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224675 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59756 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65560 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
Actual
The US will restrict Raiffeisen Bank's access to the country's financial system if it does not withdraw from russia

The US will restrict Raiffeisen Bank's access to the country's financial system if it does not withdraw from russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17168 views

The US has warned Raiffeisen Bank International that its access to the US financial system may be restricted if it does not withdraw from russia.

Raiffeisen Bank International has been warned by the US Treasury Department that it may be restricted from accessing the US financial system due to its activities in russia. This happened after the bank refused to sign a deal with a russian oligarch. Writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International received a letter from U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, which stated that the bank's access to the U.S. financial system could be restricted due to its activities in russia.

The letter was sent on May 6, and two days later, RBI announced its decision to withdraw from the deal to buy russian oligarch oleg deripaska's stake in Strabag. Adeyemo expressed US concerns about the deal in a letter, but the warning was not limited to it. According to the newspaper, the US Treasury Department's concerns about the bank's activities in russia remain.

The US official noted that Raiffeisen's activities in russia contradict the commitments the bank had previously made to the US Treasury Department. Wally Adeyemo warned that the RBI's actions increase the risk of intervention by the US Treasury, which could limit the bank's access to the US financial system due to national security threats.

A Raiffeisen spokesperson responded to Reuters by saying that the bank had abandoned the Strabag deal and, as a result, had significantly reduced its presence in russia by taking measures to mitigate the risks from sanctions. He also noted that RBI will continue the process of deconsolidating its russian subsidiary.

Earlier, the European Central Bank demanded that Raiffeisen Bank speed up the process of reducing its business in russia. According to the bank's promise, this process should begin in the spring.

Recall

A representative of the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control demands that Raiffeisen Bank International leave the russian market.

Reuters: Ukraine refuses to remove Raiffeisen Bank from list of war sponsors15.02.24, 12:21 • 27081 view

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising