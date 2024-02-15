Reuters: Ukraine refuses to remove Raiffeisen Bank from list of war sponsors

Ukraine has refused to remove Austrian Raiffeisen Bank from the list of companies sponsoring the war, as Kyiv doubts that the bank really plans to leave Russia. Reuters reports this with reference to a letter sent by Ukrainian officials to Raiffeisen, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in a letter sent to Raiffeisen in early February, Ukrainian officials questioned what the bank was doing to leave Russia, saying that most of its plans were vague and incomplete.

In the letter, the Ukrainian side also points out that there are still a number of blind spots that prevent the bank from being removed from the list.

There is no timetable for the sale... it remains unclear when, if ever, the split-up scenario might work, - Ukrainian officials said in a letter.

A Raiffeisen spokesman said the bank could not give a timeframe for withdrawal from Russia, as it depends on regulatory approval.

Ukrainian officials have also expressed concern about Raiffeisen's lending schemes to Russian soldiers, whose support, according to the bank, is mandatory in Russia.

Recall

Last December, the NACP temporarily suspended Raiffeisen Bank International's status as a sponsor of international war to hold bilateral talks with the European Commission amid Austria's insistence that the bank be removed from Ukraine's blacklist.