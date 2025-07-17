Bad weather hit Lviv: streets flooded, cars went underwater

Severe bad weather covered Lviv and the region. Local Telegram channels publish the consequences of the bad weather, in particular, the video shows streams of water on the streets and even in some houses, reports UNN.

"Corn is floating after the rain, and cars with it," the publics wrote.

It was also reported that in Stryi, Lviv region, after heavy rains, cars went underwater.

In addition, locals reported that in the Greenville Park residential complex on Mazepy/Zamartynivska, after the downpour, there was a continuous waterfall in the hall on the first floor.

Recall

On Friday, July 18, contrasting weather will persist in Ukraine: from +17 in the west to +35 in the east. Rains with thunderstorms are expected almost throughout the territory, except for the south. Comfortable +20 will remain in Kyiv, thunderstorms are also possible.