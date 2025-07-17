Marina Radova, notoriously known for official parties at the Kyiv City State Administration, was detained for bribery: details

In the capital, a KCSA official, Maryna Radova, and the director of a communal capital market were detained while receiving an illegal benefit of 25 thousand dollars, UNN reports.

... a KCSA official and the director of a communal capital market were detained while receiving an illegal benefit of 25 thousand dollars - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the detained official, UNN learned that it is Maryna Radova, who became known due to the scandal about official banquets in the KCSA.

Details

The investigation established that in 2023, one of the entrepreneurs leased communal property to set up a catering establishment in this market.

Later it turned out that the central entrance to the catering establishment is located in the arch of the market building, and belongs to the property leased by another entity - the Department of Tourism and Promotions of the KCSA. The Department uses the arch for placing advertisements and promotions. These structures made it impossible to access the future catering establishment.

To "resolve" the issue of access to the catering establishment, an official of the Department of Tourism offered the entrepreneur to hold a meeting and "buy" the right to unhindered access to his premises.

To implement the illegal scheme, she also involved the market director, who was to perform intermediary functions and, using his official position, assist in the transfer of property.

Both were detained while receiving the funds. A notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being prepared.

Context

In April, the media published a video recording from surveillance cameras, which captured a banquet in the office of the Department of Tourism and Promotions of the Kyiv City State Administration. These shots provoked a wave of criticism and a real scandal. Maryna Radova, the head of the department, found herself at its epicenter.

Despite the scandal and the promise to resign, on June 24, 2025, Maryna Radova again appeared in public as an acting official. She took part in a meeting of the Kyiv City Council's standing commission on budget, socio-economic development, and investment activities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko finally signed an order to dismiss Maryna Radova from the position of head of the Department of Tourism and Promotion of the KCSA. The document states that the dismissal took place on July 16, 2025 - at her own request and due to the need to care for a child until she reaches the age of 14.