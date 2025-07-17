Washington prepares to transfer Patriot to Ukraine through European procurements and considers selling from its own stocks - Whitaker

Washington is considering selling Patriot air defense systems from its own stockpiles for Ukraine's needs as part of a new plan by US President Donald Trump. By agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European US allies will purchase American weapons to transfer them to Kyiv as soon as possible. The US emphasizes that deliveries must take place "as soon as possible," writes UNN with reference to WSJ.

The United States aims to quickly supply weapons to Ukraine under President Donald Trump's plan for Europe to purchase weapons and is considering selling Patriot air defense systems from its own stockpiles. - Matthew Whitaker, Washington's ambassador to NATO, said on Thursday.

Weapons under Trump's plan

On Monday, July 14, Trump announced an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to which European NATO countries will buy American weapons, including advanced Patriot systems, and transfer them to Kyiv.

We are all working expeditiously to facilitate this and get this done, and, you know, I think things are actually moving very quickly... But I cannot confirm a date when all of this will be completed. - US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told reporters.

European countries, including Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden, have expressed their readiness to purchase weapons for Kyiv.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, US General Alexus Grinkevich, separately stated that under this scheme, preparations are underway for the delivery of the first Patriot systems to Ukraine.

We are already in the preparation phase for the start of the transfer of the first tranche of Patriot missiles. - Grinkevich said at a conference in Germany.

Whitaker said there was an "ongoing conversation" about whether the United States would sell Patriot missiles already in its own military arsenals.

We are never going to put the United States at a strategic disadvantage and we are going to ensure we have everything we need. At the same time, I think we all recognize the desperate needs that Ukraine currently, immediately, needs on the battlefield and to protect its cities. - he said.

Other proposed options include European countries sending their systems to Kyiv now and the possibility of purchasing replacements from the United States on a priority basis.

The agreement comes as US allies nervously monitor the US review of its force deployments around the world.

Washington has warned it may seek to shift forces and weaponry from Europe to focus more on China.

Whitaker said the United States was in "daily conversations" with allies about the process ahead of potential announcements in the coming months.

We have agreed on no surprises and no gaps in Europe's strategic framework. I don't think there's much anxiety. I think there's just a great desire to know what our plan is so that something else can be planned. - he said.

