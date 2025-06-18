In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"

Urban explorer Tristan found an abandoned manor house that probably belonged to a noble family. It has a basement with a wine cellar and artifacts from the 18th century. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication What’s the Jam.

It is noted that there were many old paintings and family photographs in the mansion. Each room was beautifully decorated, with belongings, clothes, furniture and documents left behind by the owners.

The whole estate was untouched, with eerie paintings hanging everywhere. We also found old photographs, and the kitchen was full of rotten food - the researcher is quoted as saying.

According to the Belgian, it seemed as if they had simply left the house and never returned. Things were in place, all rooms had furniture and household items. In one of the rooms, two portraits were found - one depicting a family, and the other a little girl in a dress.

However, the man was most interested in the basement, which had a wine cellar, as well as a cross with the name Oscar and two dates - 2001-2002.

We were shocked to find something like this, but at the same time happy to have the opportunity to explore such a location - Tristan said about his discovery.

The owners of this house were a famous noble family, and some of the items from the mansion date back to ancient times.

"We found an old coin from 1717 and a coat of arms that belonged to the family itself. And when we entered the living room, we smelled lavender, which had been there for years. It was a beautiful time capsule that we witnessed," the researcher added.