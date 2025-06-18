$41.530.08
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 04:49 PM • 23414 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 165318 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 180137 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 170253 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 216110 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 184989 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 170635 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136353 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109102 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180702 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Facebook

In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

In an abandoned estate, Tristan discovered a basement with a wine cellar and 18th-century artifacts. The mansion has many old paintings, family photos, furniture and documents.

In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"

Urban explorer Tristan found an abandoned manor house that probably belonged to a noble family. It has a basement with a wine cellar and artifacts from the 18th century. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication What’s the Jam.

Details

It is noted that there were many old paintings and family photographs in the mansion. Each room was beautifully decorated, with belongings, clothes, furniture and documents left behind by the owners.

The whole estate was untouched, with eerie paintings hanging everywhere. We also found old photographs, and the kitchen was full of rotten food

- the researcher is quoted as saying.

According to the Belgian, it seemed as if they had simply left the house and never returned. Things were in place, all rooms had furniture and household items. In one of the rooms, two portraits were found - one depicting a family, and the other a little girl in a dress.

However, the man was most interested in the basement, which had a wine cellar, as well as a cross with the name Oscar and two dates - 2001-2002.

We were shocked to find something like this, but at the same time happy to have the opportunity to explore such a location

- Tristan said about his discovery.

The owners of this house were a famous noble family, and some of the items from the mansion date back to ancient times.

"We found an old coin from 1717 and a coat of arms that belonged to the family itself. And when we entered the living room, we smelled lavender, which had been there for years. It was a beautiful time capsule that we witnessed," the researcher added.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
