Threw a grenade in a house: a 34-year-old man detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region detained a 34-year-old man for attempted murder. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

The incident occurred on December 26, around 01:40. The police received a report of an explosion in a private house. The investigation established that a 34-year-old man, while in the house with the victims, threw a grenade during a conflict and fled.

Law enforcement officers found and seized a grenade ring and other material evidence at the scene. The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted premeditated murder).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 15 years of imprisonment and more.

Recall

