Threw a grenade in a house: a 34-year-old man detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

01:53 PM • 1696 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
01:13 PM • 4582 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person died
11:54 AM • 7482 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 24862 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 32897 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 75084 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 44678 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 46216 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 63670 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 29863 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
Popular news
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayorDecember 27, 05:42 AM • 20916 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: strikes on high-rise buildings, dormitory and DEPOT, 11 injuredPhotoDecember 27, 07:13 AM • 14190 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 11623 views
As a result of the Russian attack, consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv and Chernihiv regions are without power - Ministry of EnergyDecember 27, 08:11 AM • 12440 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor08:50 AM • 12508 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 37525 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 75077 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 33915 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 63669 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 58788 views
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 11668 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 37525 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 17390 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 16886 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 18598 views
Threw a grenade in a house: a 34-year-old man detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region detained a 34-year-old man for attempted murder. He threw a grenade in a private house during a conflict on December 26.

Threw a grenade in a house: a 34-year-old man detained in Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers in Dnipropetrovsk region detained a 34-year-old man for attempted murder. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

The incident occurred on December 26, around 01:40. The police received a report of an explosion in a private house. The investigation established that a 34-year-old man, while in the house with the victims, threw a grenade during a conflict and fled.

Law enforcement officers found and seized a grenade ring and other material evidence at the scene. The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted premeditated murder).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 15 years of imprisonment and more.

Recall

In Kyiv, a student of one of the schools threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated under the stairs. There were no casualties as a result of the explosion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

