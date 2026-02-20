Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damaged

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 18243 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 34693 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 24266 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 39533 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 25917 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 37502 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 28042 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26391 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25704 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19204 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
0m/s
83%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 17122 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 8670 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 8744 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law10:31 PM • 12069 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist12:15 AM • 11651 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 25796 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 39538 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 37504 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 36934 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 48819 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 8794 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 23673 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 28072 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 27626 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 35324 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

On the night of February 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, windows were blown out in high-rise buildings and two cars caught fire. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damaged

On the night of Friday, February 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

"An enemy missile strike on the Slobidskyi district has been recorded. We are clarifying the consequences," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Later, he clarified that as a result of the strike on the Slobidskyi district, windows were blown out in several high-rise buildings.

No information about casualties has been received yet. All utility services have started working to eliminate the consequences of the strike

- said the mayor of Kharkiv.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that two cars caught fire as a result of the shelling.

No information about casualties has been received. Details are being clarified

- Syniehubov noted.

Recall

On February 9, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone.

Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 703.02.26, 17:30 • 5006 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov