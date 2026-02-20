Missile strike on Kharkiv: windows blown out and cars damaged

On the night of Friday, February 20, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

"An enemy missile strike on the Slobidskyi district has been recorded. We are clarifying the consequences," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Later, he clarified that as a result of the strike on the Slobidskyi district, windows were blown out in several high-rise buildings.

No information about casualties has been received yet. All utility services have started working to eliminate the consequences of the strike - said the mayor of Kharkiv.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that two cars caught fire as a result of the shelling.

No information about casualties has been received. Details are being clarified - Syniehubov noted.

Recall

On February 9, the Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a "Molniya" drone.

Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 7